Shaffy Bello: My most challenging role was playing 70-year-old grandma

Her unique voice reminds us of her role in the melodious track, Love Me Jeje, Love Me Tender. Having spent sometime in the United States of America, Shaffy Bello Akinrimisi is fully back to Nigeria and has featured in quite a number of movies such as her role as Adesua in the unique Telenovelas series ‘ Taste of Love’ . Shaffy is a wife and mother of two teenagers who are based in the USA. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about her transition from music to acting among sundry issues. Excerpts…

1997 a lot of people fell in love with your personality when you featured in the song ‘Love me Jeje’, how much of that moment is available to be shared?

Well I still have lots of love to give out; but the fact remains that I am who I am. I have grown as a person, professionally as actor, as a singer and I only wish that as I grow older. I am much wiser. From 1997 till date, a different person might have evolved but through it all, the kind of person I am has not changed.

Are there still plans for you to go back to music?

Music is still very much part of me because it will never departed from me; it’s now a matter of finding the right time. I still get nudges in the heart to do something cozy like MTV unplugged kind of thing

You have explored music and movie; is there is any other talent of yours that is yet to be seen?

Keep watching! One of the things in a human’s life is growth and also I think for everyone we must learn that even when I tell you I am not doing music anymore, in a year, I might decide that I want to do it. For now I am trying to be a better person in this chosen field (acting); studying to be a director, producer and doing bigger things in Nollywood. However when I feel like I want to take a break from all that and go back to music, I will do that.

If you have the opportunity to meet your younger self, what advice would you give?

I will tell her not to be so hard on herself; there is so much more, make those mistakes. I have a 22-year-old daughter; sometime when I look at her, she has lots of ideas and she will be like, ‘mum I feel I should have grown past this stage doing better things.’ I will go back to tell myself just like I am telling her now. It’s okay to make mistakes now, calm down! It’s coming and it will happen.

If your autobiography is to be commissioned today, what will the title be and why?

The title will definitely be ‘The woman who lives by grace and grace did not leave’

Despite your busy schedules, how do maintain the home front?

It’s not been easy but what works for me is the fact that I set my priorities and one of it is that I want to be there for my children and they equally respect me for what I do. But the beautiful thing is that I have grown up children, you can’t compare me with actors that have little children. I am at the stage where in a month we might not see but we communicate via telephone calls because technology has made it easier because my children are not here.

You are well over 40 and still look ravishing, what is the secret to your youthful look?

The secret is just take care of yourself; I tell a lot of people when you take care of yourself, your body will thank you. I think the biggest thing also is to feel good; forget the outer layer, the inner layer is the most important. When a woman is truly happy and she feels she is driven by her purpose, people will see that and that is the beauty. There is no reason every woman out there should not look good, Ankara fabric is as cheap as a thousand naira, give it to a tailor, pack your hair and look good. Always make good first impression not necessarily being expensive.

How do you unwind?

I listen to music, I read a lot and I love to travel.

If we are to do a search of your library what kind of books are stocked there?

A range of suspense, drama, and romance, and also the most important books to me are those that change your life thinking, books that challenge you to think differently. I am opera fan.

Knowing that you’ve acted in countless movies; which role did you find most challenging?

I think Ovi’s voice was one challenge for me, it was fun because I loved playing the character. But most challenging for me was when I had to play a 60/70 year grandmother and they made me up but the challenging aspect of it was the fact that I needed to sound older but I dare to challenge our writers to write more chal-lenging roles for us; don’t stereotype actors; because an actor usually plays the role of mother in a movie it doesn’t not mean she can’t do well in other roles. We are really not yet challenging ourselves.

Do you have dream roles?

Well let me just state here that I am still pregnant as an actor and I want to give birth to good characters.

What’s the one significant thing life has taught you as an actor?

Life has taught me that fame does not bring happiness. One of the things I would love to do is to approach younger girls and let them know self-confidence matters a lot. We all have good days and bad days; don’t ever feel that the pictures you see are who we are. Being an actor has made me realise that people want to place me on pedestal and they want to see you as hero but meanwhile we are not heroes but actors. The heroes out there are the mothers, teacher teaching in public schools, the single fathers and mothers; those are the heroes.

What is your advice to celebrities who bring up their personal issues on social media?

For me as a person, I have chosen to keep my private life private and my work life is what my social media account is all about which you will always see but whatever happens in my home is my private life. My candid advice is take your family issues off social media and put out more of your work for the world to see.

How do you manage your finances as an actor?

Well I have two children and one is out of college; so if you have kids in college and you have to send them dollars, you will manage the account to the last dollar. I think when we were younger we made the mistake of just trying to look good at all time; if I knew what I knew now, I would have made wiser choices but I believe when you know better, you do better. Spend your money right and invest but if you don’t know what to invest in buy properties, land because it will never go out style. For me now, I do lots of investment and most importantly I invest in my children because they are the future.

