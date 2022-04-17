Shagari makes history at 1st MASA Isonyin Half Marathon

Adamu Shehu Muazu ‘Shagari’ on Saturday April 16 made history at the ancient town of Isonyin as he emerged the winner of the 1st Masa Isonyin Half Marathon. The Plateau State born athlete dusted all runners including a Kenyan, finishing the race in 1:10:52, a whole two minutes ahead of John Muiruri from Kenya who came second with the time of 1:12:39.

The third position went to the son of the soil, Tosin Adedeji, who ended the race in 1:13:39. In the women’s race, Hawawu Haruna, finished the race in 1:23:52 to take home the first position while Charity Agofure and Fadekemi Olude finished second and third position in 1:24:29 and 1:30:39 respectively.

The new kid on the block, 11-yearold Abigael Ogunbowale also drew applause from the jubilant crowd with her sixth-place finish. Isonyin indigenes finished inside the top ten in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Speaking with reporters after his victory in Isonyin, Shagari said he was happy to add yet another firstplace winning medal to his collection.

For him, the presence of elite runners in Isonyin will be a morale booster for the homegrown runners. On her part, Hawawu who won in the women’s category said was particularly delighted with her triumph, especially with the presence of other elite runners from across the country

