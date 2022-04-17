Sports

Shagari makes history at 1st MASA Isonyin Half Marathon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Adamu Shehu Muazu ‘Shagari’ on Saturday April 16 made history at the ancient town of Isonyin as he emerged the winner of the 1st Masa Isonyin Half Marathon. The Plateau State born athlete dusted all runners including a Kenyan, finishing the race in 1:10:52, a whole two minutes ahead of John Muiruri from Kenya who came second with the time of 1:12:39.

 

The third position went to the son of the soil, Tosin Adedeji, who ended the race in 1:13:39. In the women’s race, Hawawu Haruna, finished the race in 1:23:52 to take home the first position while Charity Agofure and Fadekemi Olude finished second and third position in 1:24:29 and 1:30:39 respectively.

The new kid on the block, 11-yearold Abigael Ogunbowale also drew applause from the jubilant crowd with her sixth-place finish. Isonyin indigenes finished inside the top ten in both the men’s and women’s categories.

 

Speaking with reporters after his victory in Isonyin, Shagari said he was happy to add yet another firstplace winning medal to his collection.

 

For him, the presence of elite runners in Isonyin will be a morale booster for the homegrown runners. On her part, Hawawu who won in the women’s category said was particularly delighted with her triumph, especially with the presence of other elite runners from across the country

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Man United set to name Rangnick as interim manager

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United are in advanced talks to appoint Ralf Rangnick as the club’s interim manager until the end of the season, sources told ESPN. Rangnick, 63, is set to leave his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow and sign a six-month contract at Old Trafford. Sources close to Rangnick initially distanced […]
Sports

Eguavoen exposing Rohr’s deficiencies in Cameroon

Posted on Author ADEKUNLE SALAMI

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations started with cautious play by most of the teams and this led to a drought of goals. Many of the first round of games were not as interesting as expected and this brought a question mark on the quality of the game on the continent especially […]
Sports

Osimhen scores hat-trick on Napoli debut

Posted on Author Reporter

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick on his first appearance in a Napoli shirt as the Partenopei recorded an 11-0 friendly win over L’Aquila on Friday. Napoli officially began their pre-season preparations with a mini-tournament against Castel di Sangro, who were outclassed. In the second game, manager Gennaro Gattuso deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica