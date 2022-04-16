Sports

Shagari makes history at 1st MASA Isonyin Half Marathon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Adamu Shehu Muazu ‘Shagari’ on Saturday made history at the ancient town of Isonyin as he emerged the winner of the 1st Masa Isonyin Half Marathon.

The Plateau State-born athlete dusted all runners including a Kenyan, finishing the race in 1:10:52, a whole two minutes ahead of John Muiruri from Kenya who came second with the time of 1:12:39. The third position went to the son of the soil, Tosin Adedeji, who ended the race in 1:13:39.

In the women’s race, Hawawu Haruna, finished the race in 1:23:52 to take home the first position while Charity Agofure and Fadekemi Olude finished second and third position in 1:24:29 and 1:30:39 respectively.

The new kid on the block, 11-year-old Abigael Ogunbowale also drew applause from the jubilant crowd with her sixth-place finish.

Speaking with reporters after his victory in Isonyin, Shagari said he was happy to add yet another first-place winning medal to his collection.

The Oba of Isonyin, Oba Abdulrasheed Omotayo Salami, Ilufemiloye I, said the coming of the marathon is unprecedented in the community and praised the organisers of the race for a job well done.

Over N750,000 as well as other consolation prizes were shared among the runners.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

