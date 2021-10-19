Shaibu, excellent choice for Sports Personality of the Year – Yussuf Alli

The General Manager of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, on Monday described the award of the Sports Personality of the Year (2020) bestowed on Comrade Philip Shaibu, the Edo State Deputy Governor by The Sun Newspapers as a perfect fit.

The Sun Newspaper at the weekend named Shaibu as the Sports Personality of 2020. “It is a perfect fit. In the last five years, Shaibu’s contributions to sports at the local, state, national and international levels has been huge,” Alli said.

“The award is a perfect recognition for a man who worked with sports-loving Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to reposition sports in Edo state and Nigeria.

“Shaibu is not just a sports administrator par excellence, he is also a participant, he is the first governor or deputy governor to register and play in the Nigeria Football League.

He is also first major political office holder to win a football gold medal at the National Sports Festival, after leading Team Edo to a 3-2 win over Team Lagos in the final of the men’s football event at the festival.”

Like this: Like Loading...