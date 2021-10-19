Sports

Shaibu, excellent choice for Sports Personality of the Year – Yussuf Alli

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The General Manager of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, on Monday described the award of the Sports Personality of the Year (2020) bestowed on Comrade Philip Shaibu, the Edo State Deputy Governor by The Sun Newspapers as a perfect fit.

 

The Sun Newspaper at the weekend named Shaibu as the Sports Personality of 2020. “It is a perfect fit. In the last five years, Shaibu’s contributions to sports at the local, state, national and international levels has been huge,” Alli said.

 

“The award is a perfect recognition for a man who worked with sports-loving Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to reposition sports in Edo state and Nigeria.

 

“Shaibu is not just a sports administrator par excellence, he is also a participant, he is the first governor or deputy governor to register and play in the Nigeria Football League.

 

He is also first major political office holder to win a football gold medal at the National Sports Festival, after leading Team Edo to a 3-2 win over Team Lagos in the final of the men’s football event at the festival.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Rashford scores hat-trick as Man Utd thump RB Leipzig

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Chelsea, PSG, Barca Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a clinical hat-trick as Manchester United continued their recent momentum by taking apart RB Leipzig in the Champions League. England international Rashford came on just after the hour mark and netted three goals in 18 minutes, first running clear to calmly slot […]
Sports

Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers: Nigeria name final beach volleyball squad

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Head Coach of Nigeria Beach Volleyball Teams, Francis Imoudu, has named the final 8 squad that will be representing the country at this month’s Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers in Morocco.   The squad was named on Friday before the team set off to the Qualifiers in Morocco which kicks off on Sunday, June 20. Imoudu […]
Sports

Sports Federation presidents and misplaced priorities

Posted on Author ADEKUNLE SALAMI

Nigerian sports administrators misplace their priorities on many fronts. They seem to chase the shadows and ignore or neglect major issues affecting the development of sports in the country. In this age in which sports is business and so much is deliberately invested in it (sports), there should be efforts geared towards boosting sports at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica