Shaibu excited over equal pay for Insurance, Edo Queens

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, is elated that his principal, Godwin Obaseki, has been able to achieve equal salary and emoluments for the state’s football, clubs, Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens, a feat he described a unprecedented in the history of football management. Explaining that the least paid player in both Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens earns more than N150, 000 a month outside other bonuses and allowances, Shaibu said the state was the only club management has been able to achieve equal pay for both men and women football teams.

Speaking at the unveiling of Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens jerseys on Tuesday in Benin, Shaibu said: “Edo Queens and Bendel Insurance are the first clubs that will not be washing their jerseys after each match. From this season, every player will have two jerseys in each match. So, fans that come to watch the matches have the chance of taking jerseys home after the game.

 

