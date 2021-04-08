Sports

Shaibu: Festival’ll restore Edo’s sporting heritage

Edo State Deputy Governor Comrade Phillip Shaibu has said here that the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) is essentially an opportunity to relaunch the state’s rich sporting heritage. Known as the Heartbeat of the Nation, Edo in the past was noted for its unrivalled sporting facilities as well as producing some of the best sporting talents for the country including owning the famous Bendel Insurance that ruled the waves in the 1970s. Speaking yesterday at the Conference Hall of the renovated Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Shaibu said Edo was now on the path of sporting rebirth with first class facilities across its landscape.

“Edo 2020 is not only about the. National Sports Festival but this is a well-thought out plan to restore our state back to the good old days when we dominated sports in Nigeria,” explained Shaibu who doubles as the Local Organising Committee(LOC) chairman of the on-going NSF.

