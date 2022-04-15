Sports

Shaibu hails Alli over appointment as C’wealth Games Coordinator

The sports-loving Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu yesterday congratulated the Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC) Yussuf Alli on his appointment as the Coordinator of Team Nigeria contingent to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom. A letter signed by His Excellency said Edo State is very proud of Alli’s achievements. Said Shaibu, ‘’ it gives me great delight to felicitate with you on your appointment as the Coordinator of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

More importantly, this is coming barely two months after your appointment as Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC) “Indeed, it is heartwarming to say this appointment is well deserved and testament to your pedigree as renowned international sportsman cum administrator par excellence As captain of Team Nigeria to two Olympic Games in 1984 and 1988, Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, repose so much confidence in your ability and robust experience to advance the frontiers of Nigeria’s participation at international games to the next level. Truly, thegovernmentand thegood people of Edo State are proud to be associated with you on this great feat”.

Alli a veteran of many games and championships is a winner of the Commonwealth Games medal in 1990. Alli has been the Coordinator of Team Nigeria for many games and championships like the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, World Athletics Championships, All African Games, and other events

 

