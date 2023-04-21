Shaibu Husseini: Golden Globe appointment highest imprimatur for me

Communication scholar, critic and culture journalist, Dr. Shaibu Husseini has described his recent appointment as an international voting member of the prestigious Golden Globe Awards as the highest imprimatur for his career as a culture journalist and critic. Husseini, who spoke at a private reception organised in his honour by members of the Lagos Circle of Film Critic (LCFC) said his invitation to be a significant part of the Golden Globe Awards is deeply meaningful to him as it affords him the opportunity to play a pivotal role in deciding nominees and winners of the 81st edition of the Golden Globes.

“I am humbled by the privilege and responsibility to be appointed as an international voting member of the Golden Globe. I thank the President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Helen Hoehne, and organisers of the Golden Globe Awards, for the recognition. The appointment into the elite class of international voters is deeply meaningful to me,’’ he said.

‘‘For me, it represents the highest imprimatur for a critic and I feel privileged to be able to support and celebrate the world best talent in television and film production. I promise to, as I have always done to other assignments of this nature, tackle this with much joy and commitment,” added Husseini. Earlier, Secretary General of the LCFC, Yemi Oladeinde, congratulated Shaibu on his appointment, saying that the LCFC was not surprised at the appointment considering that Husseini has exhibited a rare and unique talent and conviction in enriching both screen and stage as a critic and programmer.

“You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding critic and film journalist with a distinctive talent, and so we at LCFC are not in any way surprised at your appointment. It is well deserved,” Oladeinde said. In a letter of appointment dated April 10, Hoehne said the HFPA was thrilled to have Shaibu as an international voting member for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Hoehne in that letter noted that, “We are thrilled you accepted our invitation to vote on the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, which will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. As part of the largest and most diverse voting body in our history, your participation commemorates a milestone in our organisation, which stretches back to its humble beginnings in 1943. ‘‘I am very happy to welcome you on board. While there is a significant amount of film and television content for us all to consume in the months ahead, I hope you are as excited as I am about seeing the culmination of our voices and views in selecting the very best in entertainment. Your votes will contribute to shining a light on creative talent that sweeps audiences away and transports them to new places and experiences. That is the magic of film and television’ Hoehne said in the letter.’’ A seasoned film, broadcast, and Culture expert, journalist and critic, Shaibu obtained a Ph.D in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos. An alumnus of the Berlinale Campus Press, Shaibu is reputed as one of the most consistent documentarists of Nigeria’s vibrant movie industry, Nollywood and an astute commentator on arts, theatre and film development in Nigeria and the continent of Africa. He has been reporting and writing on arts, film and entertainment matters for Nigeria’s flagship newspaper, The Guardian for over three decades. He also the chairman for 12 years running of the Selection Committee of Africa’s premier film award, Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and a member of the prestigious AMAA jury.