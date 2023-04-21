Arts & Entertainments

Shaibu Husseini: Golden Globe appointment highest imprimatur for me

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Communication scholar, critic and culture journalist, Dr. Shaibu Husseini has described his recent appointment as an international voting member of the prestigious Golden Globe Awards as the highest imprimatur for his career as a culture journalist and critic. Husseini, who spoke at a private reception organised in his honour by members of the Lagos Circle of Film Critic (LCFC) said his invitation to be a significant part of the Golden Globe Awards is deeply meaningful to him as it affords him the opportunity to play a pivotal role in deciding nominees and winners of the 81st edition of the Golden Globes.

“I am humbled by the privilege and responsibility to be appointed as an international voting member of the Golden Globe. I thank the President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Helen Hoehne, and organisers of the Golden Globe Awards, for the recognition. The appointment into the elite class of international voters is deeply meaningful to me,’’ he said.

‘‘For me, it represents the highest imprimatur for a critic and I feel privileged to be able to support and celebrate the world best talent in television and film production. I promise to, as I have always done to other assignments of this nature, tackle this with much joy and commitment,” added Husseini. Earlier, Secretary General of the LCFC, Yemi Oladeinde, congratulated Shaibu on his appointment, saying that the LCFC was not surprised at the appointment considering that Husseini has exhibited a rare and unique talent and conviction in enriching both screen and stage as a critic and programmer.

“You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding critic and film journalist with a distinctive talent, and so we at LCFC are not in any way surprised at your appointment. It is well deserved,” Oladeinde said. In a letter of appointment dated April 10, Hoehne said the HFPA was thrilled to have Shaibu as an international voting member for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Hoehne in that letter noted that, “We are thrilled you accepted our invitation to vote on the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, which will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. As part of the largest and most diverse voting body in our history, your participation commemorates a milestone in our organisation, which stretches back to its humble beginnings in 1943. ‘‘I am very happy to welcome you on board. While there is a significant amount of film and television content for us all to consume in the months ahead, I hope you are as excited as I am about seeing the culmination of our voices and views in selecting the very best in entertainment. Your votes will contribute to shining a light on creative talent that sweeps audiences away and transports them to new places and experiences. That is the magic of film and television’ Hoehne said in the letter.’’ A seasoned film, broadcast, and Culture expert, journalist and critic, Shaibu obtained a Ph.D in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos. An alumnus of the Berlinale Campus Press, Shaibu is reputed as one of the most consistent documentarists of Nigeria’s vibrant movie industry, Nollywood and an astute commentator on arts, theatre and film development in Nigeria and the continent of Africa. He has been reporting and writing on arts, film and entertainment matters for Nigeria’s flagship newspaper, The Guardian for over three decades. He also the chairman for 12 years running of the Selection Committee of Africa’s premier film award, Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and a member of the prestigious AMAA jury.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Season 5 winner to get N85m grand prize

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

    With the countdown to the season five premiere of Africa’s popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija officially on, MultiChoice Nigeria has revealed that this season’s winner will walk away with a whopping N85m grand prize!   The grand prize which includes a N30m cash prize, makes this season’s winnings the biggest since […]
Arts & Entertainments

MI heralds forthcoming album with new single, Daddy

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Africa’s finest hip-hop artiste, M.I Abaga, who is widely heralded as Africa’s most commercially successful rapper has dropped his single, Daddy. A household name and one of the pioneers of hip-hop music in Africa from classic hit projects like ”Talk About It” to “M.I the Movie”, he is undeniably an instrumental element when defining hip-hop/ […]
Arts & Entertainments

How instant reporting, limitless space spur growth of digital culture platforms

Posted on Author Godwin Okondo

The opening programmes of Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF 2021) will linger in the minds of both the physical and virtual audiences as the sessions were packed with a lot of knowledge-sharing and inspiration. The programme kicked off with a short video detailing the accomplishments of LABAF in past editions, as well as conveying […]

Leave a Comment