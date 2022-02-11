Sports

Shaibu in Lagos for Insurance, Sportsville Awards

The sports-loving Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Philip Shaibu, is set to storm Lagos this weekend where he would be busy with a couple of sporting activities. Hon Shaibu who has in the last three seasons laced boots for Insurance FC would lead the re-branded club party when they face Vandrezer in the star match of NNL opener at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. The Deputy Governor would after the match on Friday feature in the Lagos City Marathon on Saturday morning as one of the VIPs registered for the road race. Before returning to Benin, the Sun Newspaper Sports Personality of the year 2021, will grace the 2nd edition of Sportsville Special Recognition Award billed for the Radison Hotel, Ikeja on February 13th. Sportsville will on the special night honors 13 sports personalities who have contributed to sports development in the nation. The awardees include the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, Delta State Sports Commission Chairman, Tonobok Okowa, his Bayelsa counterparts, Daniel Igali, and NFF First Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi.

 

Our Reporters

