Sports

Shaibu insists sports remains priority in Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, has assured that sports would continue to get quality attention in the state. Shaibu who spoke while receiving the Sportsville Recognition Award on Saturday in Lagos noted that the Gov Godwin Obaseki administration has since coming into office paid special attention to sports development, insisting that it would be sustained in the next four years of the administration’s second term. “We are passionate about returning sports to its pride of place in the state.

That is why we have started upgrading our facilities to world class. “The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium has come to life again and we are building another 20 mini stadiums in all the 18 local government areas.

We want to make the state the sports destination of the nation. “Anybody who comes to Edo today would see for himself what we are doing in the area of sports facilities. “We are also working seriously to bring the state owned clubs to professional status, Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens are enjoying enhanced package and the best of welfare. “This model we want to replicate in other sports, especially with attention to athletes welfare,” the sports loving Deputy Governor added

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Siasia optimistic as CAS shifts hearing to Feb 2021

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia, whose hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) was shifted from Tuesday, October 6, 2020, till February 3, 2021, has exuded confidence in getting a fair hearing at the apex arbiter on sports disputes. Siasia’s appeal against the life ban slammed on him by FIFA was listed […]
Sports

SWAN president confirms receipt of FIFA COVID-19 funds from NFF

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo has confirmed the release of COVID- 19 Funds Relief funds from FIFA through the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).   The NFF had released the sum of N11,400,000 (eleven million, four hundred thousand Naira) only as part of the Covid-19 Relief Fund from FIFA to SWAN. […]
Sports

Transfer window: Poor national team performance affect Eagles – Aghahowa

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Julius Agahahowa believes Super Eagles players could not secure moves to big clubs in Europe because of inconsistency in the performances of the national team. The January transfer window closed February 1 and many Super Eagles players who moved couldn’t secure deals at big sides as some of them could only land jobs at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica