Shaibu insists sports remains priority in Edo

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, has assured that sports would continue to get quality attention in the state. Shaibu who spoke while receiving the Sportsville Recognition Award on Saturday in Lagos noted that the Gov Godwin Obaseki administration has since coming into office paid special attention to sports development, insisting that it would be sustained in the next four years of the administration’s second term. “We are passionate about returning sports to its pride of place in the state.

That is why we have started upgrading our facilities to world class. “The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium has come to life again and we are building another 20 mini stadiums in all the 18 local government areas.

We want to make the state the sports destination of the nation. “Anybody who comes to Edo today would see for himself what we are doing in the area of sports facilities. “We are also working seriously to bring the state owned clubs to professional status, Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens are enjoying enhanced package and the best of welfare. “This model we want to replicate in other sports, especially with attention to athletes welfare,” the sports loving Deputy Governor added

