Shaibu shows skill as Edo defeats Borno 4-2

•Challenges youths to combine education with sport

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee

of the ongoing National Sports Festival, the

deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip

Shaibu, exhibited his sporting skills as part of

the Team Edo football team that defeated Borno State in

their last group game at the ongoing festival.

With a semifinal slot at stake, Edo defeated Borno 4-2

with the deputy governor playing the final 15 minutes

of the game played at the University of Benin Sports

Complex

Shaibu was introduced in the last 15 minutes with his

team leading 4-2 as he was given the captainship band as

the team strolled to the last four with Imo State waiting

for them in the semis.

The governor has showed his strength in football as he

has been playing with the state owned team, Insurance of

Benin and he has been part of most of their home games

in the Nigeria National League.

Apart from playing for the state team at the festival, the

comrade deputy governor is already thinking of filling out

against members of the media in a novelty game expected

to take place before the end of the festival.

Borno came out strongly in the game, they are a good

side and we have to come from behind to win the game,

although the boys played to instruction and all of us also

played to the coach’s instruction.

My involvement was

just motivational, and you can see that during the game.

In an interview after the match, Shaibu expressed his

excitement, saying:

“By playing in front of the youths of

Edo State, I just want them to know that you can be a

sports man and still pursue other things. I went to school

including graduating from the university,

I also played

football during that time and by the special grace of God,

I am the Deputy Governor of the state, so with determination,

they can achieve whatever they put their mind into

achieving as an individual.

“Even if you didn’t have your education as a footballer,

you can as well return to the classroom after your career as

a footballer. We have so many people that have done that

in the past, the likes of Socrates, Adokiye Amiesimaka,

and you can also be the deputy governor or governor after

you retire from football. The biggest message here is that

they should combine education with sports.”

Shaibu said he will be looking forward to playing the

game with the media men covering the event as he looked

forward to scoring goals in the match.

On the festival proper, the deputy governor said he

was happy with the progress so far while expressing his

disappointment on the situation that nearly disrupted

the festival.

He was unhappy with the poor communication from

the Ministry of Sport and Youths Development, headed

by the Minister, Sunday Dare.

“We are using this National Sports Festival to relaunch

ourselves back to what Edo used to be. Edo is the native

land of sports, we want to take back our heritage and help

the country not to be using calculator to qualify, and we

know matches we are winning and the ones that would

be tough, we want to have a team that would assure everybody

of victory,” he said

