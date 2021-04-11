Shaibu shows skill as Edo defeats Borno 4-2

•Challenges youths to combine education with sport
The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee
of the ongoing National Sports Festival, the
deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip
Shaibu, exhibited his sporting skills as part of
the Team Edo football team that defeated Borno State in
their last group game at the ongoing festival.
With a semifinal slot at stake, Edo defeated Borno 4-2
with the deputy governor playing the final 15 minutes
of the game played at the University of Benin Sports
Complex
Shaibu was introduced in the last 15 minutes with his
team leading 4-2 as he was given the captainship band as
the team strolled to the last four with Imo State waiting
for them in the semis.
The governor has showed his strength in football as he
has been playing with the state owned team, Insurance of
Benin and he has been part of most of their home games
in the Nigeria National League.
Apart from playing for the state team at the festival, the
comrade deputy governor is already thinking of filling out
against members of the media in a novelty game expected
to take place before the end of the festival.
Borno came out strongly in the game, they are a good
side and we have to come from behind to win the game,
although the boys played to instruction and all of us also
played to the coach’s instruction.
My involvement was
just motivational, and you can see that during the game.
In an interview after the match, Shaibu expressed his
excitement, saying:
“By playing in front of the youths of
Edo State, I just want them to know that you can be a
sports man and still pursue other things. I went to school
including graduating from the university,
I also played
football during that time and by the special grace of God,
I am the Deputy Governor of the state, so with determination,
they can achieve whatever they put their mind into
achieving as an individual.
“Even if you didn’t have your education as a footballer,
you can as well return to the classroom after your career as
a footballer. We have so many people that have done that
in the past, the likes of Socrates, Adokiye Amiesimaka,
and you can also be the deputy governor or governor after
you retire from football. The biggest message here is that
they should combine education with sports.”
Shaibu said he will be looking forward to playing the
game with the media men covering the event as he looked
forward to scoring goals in the match.
On the festival proper, the deputy governor said he
was happy with the progress so far while expressing his
disappointment on the situation that nearly disrupted
the festival.
He was unhappy with the poor communication from
the Ministry of Sport and Youths Development, headed
by the Minister, Sunday Dare.
“We are using this National Sports Festival to relaunch
ourselves back to what Edo used to be. Edo is the native
land of sports, we want to take back our heritage and help
the country not to be using calculator to qualify, and we
know matches we are winning and the ones that would
be tough, we want to have a team that would assure everybody
of victory,” he said