Shake up as NAF appoints new branch Chiefs, AOCs, others

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointments of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandantsof Tri-Serviceand Institutions, a new spokesperson among others. A statement, yesterday, by Group Captain Joel Abioye, said the development was part of routine exercise aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and effective service delivery.

The appointments/redeployments, which were approved by the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, affected the public relations department, which now has Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida as the new NAF spokesperson. The newly-appointed Branch Chiefs, according to Abioye, are: Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Jackson Yusuf, formerly, Chief of Policy and Plans(COPP), Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF) who is now the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, AVM Idi Lubo, erstwhile CommandantArmedForces Resettlement Centre is now Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) HQ NAF, AVM Mohammed Yakubu.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...