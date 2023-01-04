News

Shake up, as NAF appoints new Branch Chiefs, AOCs, others

Posted on

 

 

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

 

 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointments of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of Tri-Service and Institutions, a new spokesperson among others.

A statement, Wednesday, by Group Captain Joel Abioye, said the development was part of routine exercise aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and effective service delivery.

The appointments/redeployments, which were approved by the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, affected the public relations department, which now has Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida as the new NAF spokesperson.

The newly-appointed Branch Chiefs, according to Abioye, are: Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Jackson Yusuf, formerly, Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF) who is now the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, AVM Idi Lubo, erstwhile Commandant Armed Forces Resettlement Centre is now Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) HQ NAF, AVM Mohammed Yakubu, immediate past Commandant Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) is now appointed Chief of Aircraft Engineering, HQ NAF, AVM Ayoola Jolasinmi, former CDPP, DHQ is now the Chief of Defence Space Administration, while the erstwhile Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, AVM Anthony Tuwase is now the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation (CDTI), DHQ.

 

 

 

 

Reporter

