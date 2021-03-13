Shake up as Navy posts 257 senior officers

…60 Rear Admirals, 123 Commodores, 74 Captains

The Nigerian Navy has announced the posting/redeployment of a total of 257 senior officers, with 60 Rear Admirals (two-star Generals) affected.

The major shake-up also affected 123 Commodores, as well as 74 Captains.

This is coming barely two months after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo as the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS).

The new postings, which were contained in a statement by the Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, were approved by the Navy Council.

According to the statement, the deployments and postings followed following the recent appointment of new Service Chiefs.

In the postings, Rear Admiral Francis Isaac, formerly the Navy Secretary, has been appointed Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, formerly Group Managing Director, Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited is now the Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Danjuma Dogonyaro moves to Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Lagos as Admiral Superintendent, while Rear Admiral Taiye Imam has been reappointed Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Elkanah Jaiyeola has been reappointed Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, while Rear Admiral Baribuma Kole has also been reappointed Director Foreign Liaison Directorate.

“The postings also affected Rear Admiral Jatau Luka who moves from Defence Intelligence Agency to Defence Headquarters as Director of Education, while Rear Admiral Raimi Mohammed, formerly Director at the Defence Headquarters resumes as Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters.

Similarly, Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa has been reappointed Coordinator Counter Terrorism Centre at the Office of the National Security Adviser, while Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya, formerly Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters is now the Director of Plans, Defence Headquarters.

In the same light, Rear Admiral Idowu Yusuf, formerly Director of Plans Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Transformation. Additionally, Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal, formerly Chief of Naval Standards and Safety, resumes as Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Lagos, while Rear Admiral Othaniel Filafa has been reappointed Director Veteran Affairs, Naval Headquarters.

Also affected were: “Rear Admiral Abdullahi Adamu has also been appointed Chief of Defence Administration, Defence Headquarters. Rear Admiral Oladele Daji resumes as Commandant National Defence College from Headquarters Western Naval Command where he was the Flag Officer Commanding, while Rear Admiral Maurice Eno, formerly Director at Defence Headquarters moves to Navy Holdings Limited as Group Managing Director.

Again, Rear Admiral Williams Kayoda has been reappointed as Chief of Defence Space Administration, Defence Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Christian Ezekobe has been appointed as Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters.

Others affected in the reorganisation included: Rear Admiral Frederick Ogu, formerly the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command who is now appointed Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation and Rear Admiral Akano Adesope who resumes as Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies from Nigerian Defence Academy. Rear Admiral Kennedy Egbuchulam has been moved from Naval Headquarters to Central Naval Command as Flag Officer Commanding, while Rear Admiral Nnamdi Muogilim has been reappointed as Director of Equipment, Standardization and Harmonization, Defence Headquarters. Rear Admiral Perry Onwuzulike who was Fleet Commander, Eastern Fleet is now Director Lessons Learnt, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Akinga Ayafa has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Standards and Safety.

Furthermore, Rear Admiral Nuhu Bala, formerly Director of Transformation, Naval Headquarters resumes at the Defence Headquarters as Director Project Monitoring. Rear Admiral Okon Eyo moves from Naval Headquarters Abuja to Defence Headquarters as Director of Training, while Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command takes over as Navy Secretary at Naval Headquarters.

Similarly, Rear Admiral Barabutemegha Gbassa, formerly Director Projects Monitoring, Defence Headquarters is now the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, while Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan who was Director Naval Intelligence has been appointed as Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe. Rear Admiral Uduak Ibanga resumes at Naval Headquarters as Director Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, while Rear Admiral Sanusi Ibrahim, formerly Director of Manning, Naval Headquarters takes over as Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command.

Rear Admiral Sileranda Lassa has been reappointed as Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command while Rear Admiral Danjuma Moses moves to Naval Headquarters as Director of Policy from Headquarters Western Fleet. Rear Admiral Muhammad Nagenu, the immediate past Director Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Naval Headquarters has been appointed as Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters.

The Navy also posted Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke, formerly Chief Staff Officer, Naval Training Command ro resume at Naval Headquarters as Director of Transformation, while Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai has been reappointed as Director of Training, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Emmanuel Beckley, the former Fleet Commander, Central Fleet is the new Director of Logistics, Defence Headquarters.

Furthermore, Rear Admiral Solomon Agada who was the Chief Staff Officer, Central Naval Command has been redeployed to Naval Headquarters as Director Peace Keeping Operations, while Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir, formerly Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters takes over as Commandant Naval War College Nigeria. Rear Admiral Bamidele Oluwagbamila has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Director of Research and Development.

The statement added that, Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, the immediate past Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command is the new Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot. Rear Admiral Adeseye Ayobanjo, formerly Commandant Naval War College Nigeria moves to Naval Headquarters as Director of Operations, Rear Admiral Chukwu Okafor has been reappointed as the Hydrographer of the Nigerian Navy. Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu has also been reappointed as Managing Director Nigerian Navy Hotels and Suites Limited, while Rear Admiral Zakariyyah Muhammad, formerly Fleet Commander Western Fleet takes over as Director of Recruitment, Reserve and Resettlement, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima, the former Commander Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT is the new Managing Director Naval Building and Construction Company Limited.

It noted that, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere, the immediate past Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji resumes at Headquarters Naval Training Command as Chief Staff Officer. Rear Admiral Sulaiman El-Ladan has also been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Engineering.

The new postings also saw the redeployment of Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, formerly Commander Nigerian Navy Ship VICTORY to Headquarters Central Naval Command as Chief Staff Officer, while Rear Admiral Mohammed Abdullahi has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Commander Command Naval Drafting. Rear Admiral Istifanus Albara, a Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, has been appointed as Director of Communication and Information Technology, Naval Headquarters.

This was as Rear Admiral Samson Bura, formerly Commander Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER takes over as Director Air, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire, a Directing Staff at the National Defence College has been appointed as Chief Staff Officer, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, formerly Commandant Nigerian Navy Ship QUORRA takes over as Chief Staff Officer, Logistics Command. While Rear Admiral Baratuaipri Iyalla, who was Director of Project, Naval Headquarters is now the new Managing Director, Naval Engineering Services Limited

Lastly, Rear Admiral Kohath Levi. has been reappointed Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Limited. Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu, formerly Principal Staff Officer to Chief of the Naval Staff is now appointed Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, while Rear Admiral Habila Zakaria is now the new Chief Staff Officer Western Naval Command. Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan has been reappointed Director Personnel Release, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu resumes at Naval Headquarters as Director of Manning.

