Shake up as Navy reposts 257 senior officers

The Nigerian Navy has announced the posting/ redeployment of a total of 257 senior officers, with 60 Rear Admirals (two-star General) affected. The major shake-up also affected 123 Commodores, as well as 74 Captains.

 

This is coming barely two months after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo as the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS). The new postings, which were contained in a statement by the Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, were approved by the Navy Council.

 

According to the statement, the deployments and postings followed the recent appointment of new Service Chiefs.

 

In the postings, Rear Admiral Francis Isaac, formerly the Navy Secretary, has been appointed Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, formerly Group Managing Director, Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited is now the Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters.

 

Rear Admiral Danjuma Dogonyaro moves to Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Lagos as Admiral Superintendent while Rear Admiral Taiye Imam has been reappointed Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Elkanah Jaiyeola has been reappointed Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, while Rear Admiral Baribuma Kole has also been reappointed Director Foreign Liaison Directorate.

 

“The postings also affected Rear Admiral Jatau Luka, who moves from Defence Intelligence Agency to Defence Headquarters as Director of Education, while Rear Admiral Raimi Mohammed, formerly Director at the Defence Headquarters resumes as Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters.

Similarly, Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa has been reappointed Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Centre at the Office of the National Security Adviser while Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya, formerly Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters is now the Director of Plans, Defence Headquarters.

 

In the same light, Rear Admiral Idowu Yusuf, formerly Director of Plans Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Transformation. Additionally, Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal, formerly Chief of Naval Standards and Safety, resumes as Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, Lagos while Rear Admiral Othaniel Filafa has been reappointed Director Veteran Affairs, Naval Headquarters.

