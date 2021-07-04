News

Shake up in Army, as 15 Major Generals are redeployed

Emmanuel Onani Abuja As part of measures to assert full authority, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Faruq Yahaya, has approved a major shake-up in the Service.

 

A statement, last night, by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, indicated the appointments of new Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Field Commanders, among others. The new postings affected fifteen senior officers.

 

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya has approved the appointment of Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Field Commanders and other key staff that will provide the much needed vigour in his command of the Nigerian Army (NA)”, the statement said. It noted that the Department of Military Secretary issued the release over the weekend.

 

“The COAS approved the appointment of the Commandant Nigerian Army Armoured School, Maj Gen BO Sawyer as the new Director Defence Information while the Chief of Operations Army, Maj Gen IM Yusuf becomes the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy. Maj Gen TA Gagariga will move from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Nigerian Army Artillery Corps as Corps Commander Artillery and Maj Gen VO Ezugwu of Training and Doctrine Command becomes the Commander Infantry Corps”.

 

