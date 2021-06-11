News Top Stories

Shake up in Army: Ops Hadin Kai, public relations, others affected

The Nigerian Army has announced fresh postings, a few weeks after Maj-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). A statement by the outgone Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Mohammed Yerima, indicated that Maj-Gen. CG Musa, has been appointed Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai. Until his appointment, Musa was at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja. According to the statement, the development was in line with the COAS’ vision to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.

It read thus: “Those affected in the reorganisation include; Major General FO Omoigui from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and appointed Director General, Major General CG Musa from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI and appointed Theatre Commander, Major General OR Aiyenigba from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters Nige-rian Army Corps of Military Police and appointed Provost Marshal (Army) and Major General IM Jallo from Defence Space Administration to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI and appointed Deputy Theatre Commander 1.

“Others affected in the posting include; Brigadier General NU Muktar from Nigeria High Commission Islamabad to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Director of Procurement, Brigadier General O Nwachukwu from Defence Headquarters (Director Defence Information) to Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations and appointed Director, Brigadier General AE Abubakar from Department of Training and Operations( Defunct) to Headquarters 22 Brigade and appointed Commander, Brigadier General KO Ukandu from Office of the Chief of Army Staff (Director Procurement) to National Defence College and appointed Directing Staff, Brigadier General IB Abubakar from Nigerian Army Armour School to Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations and appointed Deputy Director Operations, Brigadier General AM Umar from Army War College Nigeria to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff.”

