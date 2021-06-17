News Top Stories

Shake-up in Correctional Services, as 7 DCGs redeployed

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), has carried out a major shake-up at the top management level, which affected seven Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCGs). The redeployment was approved by the Comptroller- General (CG), Mr. Haliru Nababa, a few months after his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, and subsequent confirmation by the Senate. Spokesperson for the NCoS, CC Francis Enobore, who made the disclosure in a statement, Wednesday, said it was aimed at bringing fresh ideas and perspectives to the Service.

“The Controller General of Corrections, Nababa, has approved the redeployment of seven Deputy Controller Generals (DCGs) of Corrections as part of his strategies to reposition the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for better service delivery,” Enobore said. According to the statement: “Those affected in the new posting are; DCG Tunde Ladipo moved from Non-Custodial to Health and Welfare, while DCG Sylvester Nwakuche, who hitherto was in charge of Training and Staff Development (TSD), now takes over as DCG Non-Custodial.

“Others are Emilia Oputa Adaobi, DCG Covering Duty (C/D) Training and Staff Development; Uche Nwobi, DCG C/D Inmates Training and Productivity (ITP); Akinjijonwi Tosin DCG C/D Works and Logistics (W&L); Ahmadu Adamu DCG C/D Human Resource (HR); Ahmadu Magaji DCG C/D Finance and Account (F&A). “The posting is geared towards injecting new ideas in the management of the Service to address emerging challenges as well as meet the huge expectations of the public, particularly in the implementation of the NCoS Act 2019.”

