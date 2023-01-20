Shake-up in Customs as CG appoints new DCGs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved new top management. appointments and redeployment following statutory retirement of some.top officials from the Service. The shake-up, in a statement issued yesterday by Customs’ spokesperson, Compt. Timi Bomodi, was approved by Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), to enhance strategic and effective service delivery.

The statement quoted Ali as thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious service and support and charged the new ones to redouble efforts in ensuring the Service achieves greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation. In all, 20 appointments in all covering various strategic divisions were made. E.I. Edorhe and H.K.Gummi were appointed as Deputy Comptrollers- General. Edorhe was is now the DCG in charge of Finance Admin & Technical Service, with Gummi appointed to take charge of Tariff and Trade.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...