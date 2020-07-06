Shake-up in NNPC, 8 top officials redeployed

The Nigerian National Petroleum C o r p o r a t i o n (NNPC) at the weekend effected a shakeup in its management through redeployments, appointment and resignation.

The exercise affected eight top managers. In the shake-up, Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye, has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Upstream while Mr. Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, following the retirement of Engr. Farouk Garba Sa’id, last week.

The corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that the change witnessed the redeployment of Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji, the Chief Operating Officer (Upstream) to the Ventures & Business Development Directorate as COO, a position left by Mr. Roland Onoriode Ewubare, who voluntary retired last week.

The top-level staff movement also affected Sir Billy Okoye who has been redeployed from the NNPC Downstream Company, NNPC Retail Limited, as Managing Director, to replace Tombomieye as the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division; while Mrs. Elizabeth Aliyuda, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing NNPC Retail Limited, takes over from Sir Okoye as Managing Director.

Similarly, Mr. Usman Farouk, Executive Director, Asset Management and Technical Services at the NGMC takes over from Ahmed as Managing Director.

The corporation also explained that President Buhari has accepted the resignation of Ewubare, who was the immediate past Chief Operating Officer, Ventures and New Business Directorate of the National Oil Company while the retirement of the immediate past Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Garba Said had also received the approval of Mr. President who thanked the two former COOs for their meritorious service to the corporation.

The corporation, which confirmed this in a statement, announced that the shake-up in the National Oil Company was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and reposition NNPC for greater efficiency, transparency and profitability in line with the Next Level Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Speaking on the development, Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Malam Mele Kyari, said the new appointments would enable the corporation live up to the expectation of her shareholders, Nigerians, and give impetus to the ongoing restructuring within the Corporation.

This, he said, was in line with the corporate vision of Transparency, Accountability & Performance Excellence (TAPE). Meanwhile, Ewubare who quit as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Joint Ventures and Business Development at the NNPC, has debunked claims that he resigned due to feud with the management of the corporation.

“The GMD (Mele Kyari) is my very close friend and ally. He has been super supportive

. I’m leaving to return to my family in the United States. “I have been in NNPC for five years mostly away from them. With the pandemic, I can’t travel to visit them and they can’t come to visit me. It’s tough. At the core, I’m a family man. I’m stepping down solely for personal family reasons. That’s the truth,” he was quoted to have said.

Like this: Like Loading...