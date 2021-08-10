News

Shake up in NNPC as agency promotes, redeploys mgt staff

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

In a bid to strengthen and reposition the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) towards attaining global excellence and profitability, the management of the corporation has announced the promotion and redeployment of some staff to fill key vacant positions.

 

In a statement released by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru on Monday, Mr. Billy Okoye has been appointed the new Group Executive Director, Ventures & Business Development, while Mrs. Aisha Ahmadu-Katagum has been promoted to the position of Group Executive Director, Corporate Services.

 

Until their new appointments, Mr. Okoye and Mrs. Ahmadu-Katagum were Group General Managers, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) and Supply Chain Management Division in the Corporation, respectively.

 

Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Business & Ventures Development, becomes the Group Executive Director, Downstream, while Mr. Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, becomes the Group Executive Director, Gas & Power.

 

Other Chief Operating Officer positions in the corporation have now been redesignated as Group Executive Directors (GEDs), in alignment with the rules of Company & Allied Matters Act (CAMA), preparatory to the new status of the Corporation as a Limited Liability Company, post-Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

 

The repositioning also saw the disengagement of Engr. Yusuf Usman, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Gas & Power.

 

The new appointments include that of Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, who will take over from Dr. Kennie Obateru as the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the corporation.

 

Speaking on the development, Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, said the new appointments would enable the corporation live up to the expectations of Nigerians and achieve its vision of becoming a world-class energy company of choice.

