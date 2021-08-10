Shake up in NNPC as agency promotes, redeploys mgt staff

News Top Stories

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, yesterday, threw his weight behind the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus. Dickson, in a statement in Abuja, asserted that by law, only the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party could remove Secondus as the National Chairman of the country’s major opposition party.

 

While cautioning all stakeholders in the PDP not to stampede the national chairman to resign, as doing so would provoke monumental crisis in the Party, he called on all leaders of the party to see the present situation as their last effort to save the PDP from collapse.

 

He spoke against the backdrop of the unfolding crisis in the PDP, leading to some national officers of the Party and a factional Caucus in the House of Representatives, under the leadership of Hon. Kingsley Chinda, calling on Secondus to resign.

 

The lawmaker drew attention to the provisions of the PDP Constitution, which empowered only the National Chairman of the party to summon and preside over meetings of the organs of the party especially the National Working Committee (NWC), of which he is also the Chairman.

 

 

