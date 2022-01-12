Shakeup: Army appoints new Director of Defence Information, redeploys GOCs

Major-General O.J. Akpor has been appointed as Director of Defence Information as the Nigerian Army redeploys General Officers Commanding (GOCs) in a big shakeup. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, announced this in a statement yesterday.

Nwachukwu, who said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.General Faruk Yahaya approved the postings and appointment, said the reshuffling was released on Monday.

Major General GA Umelo was redeployed from Defence Simulation Centre to Defence Headquarters (Defence Research and Development Bureau) and appointed as Director General; Major General V. Ebhaleme is to remain at Defence Space Administration and appointed Director Support Services; Major General G.B. Audu was redeployed from Defence Administration to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointed Senior Research Fellow.

Others are Major General SE Udounwa from Army War College Nigeria to the newly established Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes and appointed as Chief of Special Services/ Programmes (Army); Major General M.T. Durowaiye from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed as Director Veteran Affairs Directorate; Major General A.E. Attu from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Training and Operations. and appointed as Director Peace Keeping Operations, while Major General U.T. Musa was redeployed from the Department of Administration (Army) to Headquarters 81 Division and appointed as General Officer Commanding (GOC).

Also, Major General C.U. Onwunle was redeployed from the Directorate of Automated Data Processing to Defence Headquarters ( Department of Communications), and appointed as Director of Communications; Major General O.O. Oluyede from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Headquarters 6 Division and appointed GOC; Major General L.T. Omoniyi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Army Headquarters Department of Operations and appointed Director Campaign Planning.

Major General A.A. Eyitayo was redeployed from 7 Division to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Campaign Planning; Major General L.A. Fejokwu from 81 Division to Defence Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation and appointed Director Standard and Evaluation, while Major General JAL Jimoh is redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command and appointed Chief of Training.

Additionally, Major General H.T. Wesley moves from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Director Administration; Major General J.O. Ochai from Army Headquarters Department of Operations to Nigerian Army Armour School and appointed Commandant; Major General S.G. Mohammed from 6 Division to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans. Nwachukwu said Brigadier General A.S. Maikano of the Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme was redeployed to the 82 Division and appointed Commander Division Finance and Accounts, Brigadier General L.A. Lebo from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and appointed acting Deputy Chief of Training (Linkages/ Integratio;,

Brigadier General M.O. Ihanuwaze from the Defence Headquarters to the Nigerian Army Budget and appointed Director of Budget and Accounts, even as Brigadier General O Adegbe from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, is proceed to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs for appointment as Director Psychological Operations,

