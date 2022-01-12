News

Shakeup: Army appoints new Director of Defence Information, redeploys GOCs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

Major-General O.J. Akpor has been appointed as Director of Defence Information as the Nigerian Army redeploys General Officers Commanding (GOCs) in a big shakeup. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, announced this in a statement yesterday.

 

Nwachukwu, who said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.General Faruk Yahaya approved the postings and appointment, said the reshuffling was released on Monday.

 

Major General GA Umelo was redeployed from Defence Simulation Centre to Defence Headquarters (Defence Research and Development Bureau) and appointed as Director General; Major General V. Ebhaleme is to remain at Defence Space Administration and appointed Director Support Services; Major General G.B. Audu was redeployed from Defence Administration to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointed Senior Research Fellow.

 

Others are Major General SE Udounwa from Army War College Nigeria to the newly established Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes and appointed as Chief of Special Services/ Programmes (Army); Major General M.T. Durowaiye from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed as Director Veteran Affairs Directorate; Major General A.E. Attu from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Training and Operations. and appointed as Director Peace Keeping Operations, while Major General U.T. Musa was redeployed from the Department of Administration (Army) to Headquarters 81 Division and appointed as General Officer Commanding (GOC).

 

Also, Major General C.U. Onwunle was redeployed from the Directorate of Automated Data Processing to Defence Headquarters ( Department of Communications), and appointed as Director of Communications; Major General O.O. Oluyede from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Headquarters 6 Division and appointed GOC; Major General L.T. Omoniyi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Army Headquarters Department of Operations and appointed Director Campaign Planning.

 

Major General A.A. Eyitayo was redeployed from 7 Division to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Campaign Planning; Major General L.A. Fejokwu from 81 Division to Defence Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation and appointed Director Standard and Evaluation, while Major General JAL Jimoh is redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command and appointed Chief of Training.

 

Additionally, Major General H.T. Wesley moves from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Director Administration; Major General J.O. Ochai from Army Headquarters Department of Operations to Nigerian Army Armour School and appointed Commandant; Major General S.G. Mohammed from 6 Division to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans. Nwachukwu said Brigadier General A.S. Maikano of the Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme was redeployed to the 82 Division and appointed Commander Division Finance and Accounts, Brigadier General L.A. Lebo from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and appointed acting Deputy Chief of Training (Linkages/ Integratio;,

 

Brigadier General M.O. Ihanuwaze from the Defence Headquarters to the Nigerian Army Budget and appointed Director of Budget and Accounts, even as Brigadier General O Adegbe from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, is proceed to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs for appointment as Director Psychological Operations,

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Over 30 persons missing as flood wreaks havoc in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was early Saturday thrown into anguish following flooding which wreaked havoc in many parts of the town, reportedly leaving over 30 persons missing and houses destroyed.   The heavy downpour said to have started around 4am on Saturday brought down many houses and even swept […]
News Top Stories

Devaluation speculation mounts as naira weakens on I&E window

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

• CBN removes N379/$1 rate from its website     The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) removal of the exchange rate of N379/$1 from its website homepage on Friday, as well as the weakening of the naira to a record low on the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window on the same day, reignited speculation in […]
News

Katsina SSG: Northern govts must unite against banditry

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsina

The Secretary to the Government of Katsina State (SSG), Dr. Mustafa Mohammed Inuwa, yesterday called on the various governments in the North to unite against bandits and kidnappers in order to save the region.   Hesaidhiscallcamefollowing persistent attacks on the people by bandits and the increasingspateof kidnappings, particularlyintheNorth-West region, despitethepresenceof the army, air force, police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica