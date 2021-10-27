Shakeup in NIS as Ikoyi, Festac, Alausa get new PCOs

A major shake-up occurred yesterday at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as three Passport Comptrollers (PCOs) in Lagos were moved and replaced with new ones. New Telegraph gathered that the PCOs affected in the shake-up were that of Ikoyi, FESTAC and Alausa. The shake-up occurred as the Passport Controller, Lagos Passport Command, Mrs Milka Musa, Controller of Immigration (CIS), said about 13 800, passports were yet to be collected at the Lagos passport offices.

The new PCO for Ikoyi, is A. O. Bawaji, while the former PCO, A. I. Liman, has been transferred to the State Command Headquarters, Ikeja. R. L. Bukar takes over the Alausa Office while U. S. Umar, is the new PCO FESTAC and former PCO FESTAC has been moved to State Headquarters, Ikeja. In a statement by the Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (Human Resources), A. B. Yarima, for the Acting Comptroller- General of NIS, stated that the reshuffling is with immediate effect and advised that the affected officers should ensure total compliance. Meanwhile, Musa said in Lagos that about 12,300 were uncollected at Ikoyi passport office, while 1,500 were at the FESTAC office, adding that a-yet-tobe ascertained number of passports also remained uncollected at the Ikeja passport office.

The passport controller appealed to applicants, who had applied in any of the passport offices before September, 2021, to check their respective office of application for collection. She further confirmed that the PCO in charge of each of the offices had sent text messages as a reminder to applicants concerned.

