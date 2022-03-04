Shakhtar Donetsk Coach Killed In Russia Invasion of Ukraine

*Two footballers also killed

Premier League side, Shakhtar Donetsk football club has confirmed that a youth coach has died defending Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade neighboring Ukraine last Thursday, triggering a bloody war in eastern Europe.

“One of our employees was killed, he was a children’s coach,” confirmed Shakhtar CEO Serhyi Palkin on Thursday evening. “He was hit by a fragment of a Russian bullet.”

The news comes just two days after two Ukrainian footballers were killed in the conflict

The club plays in the premier league.

Meanwhile, football’s global players association FIFPRO only 48 hours ago announced two Ukrainian footballers died defending their country following Russia’s invasion.

But now The International Federation of Professional Footballers has confirmed Vitalii Sapylo, 21, and Dmytro Martynenko, 25, lost their lives in combat and have become the first football casualties of the war.

The FIFPRO statement read: “Our thoughts are with the families, friends and team-mates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, football’s first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace.”

Sapylo – a goalkeeper who was part of third-division side Karpaty Lviv’s youth team – joined the Ukrainian army as a tank commander but is said to have died defending the capital Kyiv last Friday.

His club Karpaty Lviv labelled him a ‘hero’ after announcing he had been killed in battle.

A club statement confirming his death was also released on just the second day of the invasion, adding: “We cherish the eternal memory of this hero.”

His father Roman Sapilo, 44, meanwhile told German outlet BILD: “He was such a happy, fun-loving boy. It was an airstrike by that damn Putin. He took my child from me.

“He really wanted to fight. First one tank broke down, then the second. But under no circumstances did he want to leave the front. He asked for a third party. This armour has brought him eternal sleep.”

Martynenko – who last played for second-division side FC Gostomel – died alongside his mother after Russian bombs hit his home in an apartment block in the capital.

Professional skier Yevhen Malyshev was also killed while fighting in an attempt to stop Putin’s forces from advancing.

The 20-year-old was part of his country’s junior team but put his career in sport to the side two years ago to serve in the military.

*Courtesy: platformsafrica.com & daily mail

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...