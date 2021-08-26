Sports

Shakhtar into Champions League group stage after Monaco own-goal misery  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk dumped Monaco out of the Champions League qualifying round with a 3-2 aggregate win sealed with an extra-time own-goal on Wednesday.

Unheralded Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova also made Thursday’s group stage draw as did RB Salzburg of Austria as the play-offs wrapped up.

Monaco were left to regret what might have been after two predatory strikes from Wissam Ben Yedder in the first half fired them ahead 2-1 on aggregate.

However, a 74th-minute goal from Marlos levelled the game and sent it into extra-time.

Then, with just six minutes left on the clock, Monaco defender Rubin Aguilar hung his head in despair after nodding the ball into his own net.

Sheriff Tiraspol became the Moldova’s first representative in the group phase with a 0-0 draw in Zagreb after thumping Dinamo 3-0 in the first-leg.

No other team from the eastern European state of just 2.6 million people has previously made it into the final 32-team knock-out phase.

Austrians RB Salzburg scored two goals in the first ten minutes of their game at Brondby winning 2-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate.

On Tuesday, two-time winners Benfica, Swedish side Malmo and Swiss champions Young Boys also qualified for the group stage.

Benfica went into the pot after starting with a 2-1 first leg advantage over PSV Eindhoven and holding on for a goalless draw despite playing the final hour with 10 men.

Swiss champions Young Boys beat Hungarian title holders Ferencvaros 3-2 for a 6-4 victory and Swedish side Malmo reached the group stages with a 3-2 aggregate win over Ludogorets of Bulgaria.

The draw for the Champions League group stage takes place on Thursday in Istanbul with six match days from September to December.

*Courtesy: AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Edward, Ogunlewe headline AFN/MOC Invitational

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The organisers of the maiden edition of the AFN/MOC Invitational, Making of Champions, has announced that former BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards and former national champions in men’s 100m, Seye Ogunlewe, will be some of the top athletes that will be taking to the track this weekend at the Yabatech Sports Complex, Lagos. Speaking during an […]
Sports

Our target is to win in Edo – Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State, Winner of the 17th National Sports Festival and one of the top three sports states in Nigeria, is prepared to dust all comers to the 20th edition of the games in Benin, Edo State capital. Rivers Sports Commissioner, Barrister Boma Iyaye stated this at a media conference in Port Harcourt as the state’s […]
Sports

La Liga: Aspas late goal dents Barca’s title hopes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barca go top with the point but Real Madrid can establish a two-point lead if they beat Espanyol on Sunday.     Luis Suarez headed Barca in front from Lionel Messi’s clever free-kick but Fedor Smolov levelled from Okay Yokuslu’s pass.     Suarez then swivelled and smashed in a great strike – from another […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica