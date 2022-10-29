Shall we tell the president that Nigeria is underwater?

Thirty-four out of his 36 states are either underwater or have been adversely affected by the heavy rains, and the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in neighbouring Cameroon, yet the nation’s number one citizen took time off to head 11,876 kilometers away to Seoul, the capital of South Korea, to attend the two-day World Bio Summit.

The Bio Summit, the first of its kind, was jointly organised by the Government of the Republic of Korea and the World Health Organisation (WHO) and had CEOs of global vaccine and Biologics companies, who shared and shaped ideas on the theme, given that, according to the organisers, “global health security profoundly depends on the innovation and development in the bio-industry.”

Nigeria was invited to the Summit, which was held on Tuesday and Wednesday, based on her selection with five other African countries by WHO and the European Union (EU), during the last EU-African Summit in Brussels, Belgium in February this year for mRNA technology transfer and Global Training Hub for Bio-manufacturing of vaccines on the African continent.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in announcing the trip last Saturday, President Buhari, who delivered a statement at the Summit, and met separately with President Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea, also sort other ways of more effective partnerships that impact positively on the lives and safety of Nigerians during his other engagements and meetings while in Seoul.

Although the summit is no doubt important and is prestigious for Nigeria as being one of those considered to represent the continent by WHO, nothing can be more important than the well-being of Nigerian citizens, especially in the wake of such a disaster of such magnitude.

Besides, we have had situations in the past where other world leaders had canceled previously scheduled engagements, due to a variety of reasons, ranging from domestic issues like natural disasters or security related.

For instance, in February, US President Joe Biden abruptly canceled plans to go to his home in Delaware for holidays following a two-hour meeting of his national security team to discuss the then-Russian threat to Ukraine – Russia still went ahead to invade. In 2019, President Donald Trump canceled a scheduled trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum over what he said was: “The Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of safety for our Nation.”

Incidentally, Trump was not the only world leader to skip Davos because of unraveling situations at home. Theresa May, who was Britain’s Prime Minister at the time of the conference, also missed the event, so she could handle Brexit. France’s Emmanuel Macron also stayed home to address the “yellow vest” protesters while India’s Narendra Modi skipped the event to prepare for the general election that he went on to win.

The symbolism of a nation’s president showing empathy to people in need is huge as was the case if then-President George Bush showed up at ‘Ground Zero’ after the terrorists’ attacks on the New York’s twin towers in 2001.

Sadly, so far, other top functionaries, like the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo or the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, or heads of the legislative arm in the persons of Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan or House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila have failed to show government’s compassionate side by visiting the affected areas.

Instead, it has been left to some of those jostling to take over Aso Rock next year that have shown compassion by visiting some of the affected regions to see things for themselves firsthand. Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party was the first to make this trip, visiting places in Anambra, Benue, and Bayelsa states, where he met some Internally Displaced Persons in their various camps.

During his visit to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital early in the week, Obi, who flew into the state in a helicopter, said what he saw from the air was catastrophic and that no state can cope with such a level of destruction. He, therefore, called for an immediate declaration of emergency on the Bayelsa flood situation by the Federal Government. Then on Tuesday, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, commenced his own tour of states with high incidents of flooding with a trip to Bayelsa State.

The PDP presidential candidate said: “On my part and on behalf of my family, I wish to announce a donation of N50 million to the fund. It is a national emergency relief fund similar in scope to what was initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The former vice president appealed to donors to extend more support to the victims of the flooding. “And to that end, I wish to call on my friends and associates in the corporate world in their private capacity to join me in this cause,” he added.

Sadly, the Federal Government is yet to announce any major plan to assist the affected states and people. Although President Buhari has expressed sadness about the flooding, he still took a pop shot at governors asking them to explain their efforts and usage of funds meant for such disasters. Buhari said the situation is under close watch, assuring that the government at the center will keep sending teams to render necessary help.

Insinuating that the governors are to be blamed, Buhari disclosed that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had written to all states on the appropriate action ahead of the 2022 wet season. A statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu said calls for the Federal Government to respond to all outbreaks of a natural disaster do not just display an understanding of Nigerian law. The presidency urged governors that have swung into action to continue with their efforts, “and those that have not to immediately face their duties of managing the flooding”.

“That is the job that the President, Governors, and council Chairmen have been elected to do,” Shehu asserted. The statement said local, state, and federal governments have a sizeable budget allocated monthly precisely for dealing with state-level natural emergencies.

“It is not clear why some of the state governments in question are not already drawing upon those funds to tackle the current emergency,” he said. Shehu said if the monies are no longer available, states and local councils should “contact relevant authorities to explain what has happened with those funds.”

However, this response from the presidency is a far cry from how the President reacted in August to the flooding in faraway Pakistan when he sought global support for the Asian country.

In the statement titled: ‘President Buhari calls global attention to Pakistan floods’ and also signed by Shehu, Buhari appealed to the United Nations and other Aid Agencies “to take urgent steps to assist people without shelter and food as well as the millions who require urgent humanitarian relief.” Well, now that the shoe is on our feet, we are also waiting for a passionate response from our president and his administration.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...