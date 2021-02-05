Shameful disagreement between father, daughter

The madness of incestuous relationship between relatives like father and daughter, uncle and niece and others seems not to be lessening at all. It is now becoming a daily news about rape, defilement and one incestuous relationship or other. Babatope Okeowo reports the incestuous relationship between Fatima Usman and her father, Usman Momoh. Last week, the revelation by the young lady drew the ire of the people of Ondo State, who demanded justice for the teenager. Here is the diatribe between the father and daughter on the number of times the father slept with his daughter

There was a drama at the police headquarter in Akure, the Ondo State capital last weekend when a father and daughter bickered on the number of times they had sex together in their two-room apartment in Owo of Owo Local Government Area of the State.

The father who was being detained for incest at the Police Headquarter admitted having sex with his daughter only once. But the victim insistedthatherfatherhadseriallyabusedhersexually since she was 12.

She said she has lost count of the number of times her father slept with her after he deflowered her seven years ago. The sexual relationship between Fatima and her father became the talk of the town in Ondo State whenthevideoof the 19-yearoldgirlsurfaced in the social media accusing her father of raping her severally. In the video, Fatima said her father whosenicknameis‘Awo’, deflowered her whenshe was 12 years old and threatened to kill her if she dared expose him. According to her, he normally wakesherinthemiddleof thenightintheirroom and parlour apartment and takes her to the kitchendownstairstohavesexwithher.

Sheclaimedhe usually holds a knife during the process. Sheexplained thatwhenevershemadeamove to tell her mother, she would not give her a listening ear. This made the abuse kept going on regularly until last December when she declined and ran out of home. She explained that anytime her father wokeher inthemiddleof thenightand she refused, she would sleep outside their apartment till daybreak while her mother would not show concern to ask for the cause of her action.

The graduate of St. Catherine Secondary school Owo, explained that her father had made it a tradition to sleep with her before paying her school fees or fending for her needs. She alleged the father of attempting to do the same with her other female siblings. Narrating the incident that led to the video that had gone viral, Fatima said her father took her to Havanna hotel in Owo last 24th December, 2020, withintenttohavesexwithherasusual.

She refused and absconded from home. She was found by a young man while sitting inside a gutter at night and took her to his apartment for five days before taking her to a relative (Her mother’s elder sister), after convincing her tovoiceoutwiththeassurancethatnoevilwould befall her.

conversation with Fatima:

Can you remember your first experience and how it happened?

I remember my father coming to wake me up in the dead of the night and he took me to the kitchen which was downstairs. He threatened me with a cutlass and kept slapping me and said if I did not cooperate, he was going to kill me. He had a knife also in his hands.

Where was your mother whenever your father made attempt to sleep with you?

My mother was athomewhenthishappened. He did it but I wasn’t deflowered that night. That was the first time. Sometimein2016, my mother fought with him and he sent her packing with other children but said I should stay at home with him. On that fateful day, when I got back from school and he came back from work, I quickly left the house when I sensed danger. After some time, they settled their difference and when my mother said it was time to go back home, I didn’t want to go back. When she insisted, I had to go. As soon as we came back, he told me we were going out and he took me out.

Itwas then he told me he wanted to sleep with me. He had with him a Dane gun and cutlass with which he threatened me and I said ‘No’ because I was wiser and more aware of myself. I was about 15yearsoldthenandheusedtheguntoknockmy chest. I could not shout because of the pain and till date, I still feel that sharp pain in my chest. That was when I was deflowered by my father.

Howcomeyouhavenotbeenpregnantallthese while?

I never got pregnant because he monitors my menstrual cycle.

Didtheabusehappenagain?

Of course, it continued. There was a time he was going for a ceremony when the king was being crowned, he took me out and told me that he wantedtosleepwithmeandI refused. Onourway home, he stopped to ask a prostitute how much it would cost to have a short time with her and the girl said N600 and as we continued the journey, he started telling me that what he was asking from me is what he can afford to get at N600. At this point, I camedownfromhisOkada. Hewouldstop tobeatmeandthreatentoknockmylegswiththe Okada. I had to trek from the express road to our house at Obabuji. Every year, he would tell me he would set me free in the coming year. He initially told me I would be free in 2018, then again in 2019 but when he came again in 2020; I told him if he doesn’t free me, I would free myself.

Sowhathappenedwhenyougothome?

My mother didn’t even ask what happened when I got home late around after 10. My father will accuse any man he sees around me. He accused my cousin, my colleagues at work and even my boss. He doesn’t want to see anybody around me.

Whoreallyisyourfather?

His name is Usman Momoh popularly known as Awo in Owo. He works at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic under Works and maintenance.

Didyouatanypointtell yourmotherwhatyouwere goingthrough?

Not really! My mother never gave me the chance to speak to her. Once I try to insinuate it, she would shout me off. I never really confronted her. But I have asked her several times if truly the man I call my father is indeed my father. Myyoungersisterrecently told my mother that daddy was touching her breast; shesimply shunned usand asked ustoleave. My father wasfinallyarrestedon24th of December 2020,when I ran away from home and confided in a friend who escorted me to my aunt’s house where I told them what I have been going through. They had come to confront him afterwhich an arrest was made. At the police station, he admitted that he had told his wife before sleeping with me. I later heard that he was bailed for N100,000.

So, whatmadeyouspeakupnowaftersomany years?

It is God because I never had it mind to say anything. All I am asking for now is justice.

Whatareyoudoingatthemoment?

I finished both primary and secondary school. I am processing my admission and we had agreed that I would stay at the school hostel but he suddenly changed the plans that I would go to school from home. You know I had to run away from home but when I came back on 25th December, 2020, I could not find any of my documents. Someone said he saw my father burning some things.

Isyourmothertheonlywife?

No. My father has three wives. My mother is the second wife. We are a total of seven girls, two boys. My mother has five children in all.

Areyouthefirstdaughter?

No. I am the second one. My elder sister doesn’t come home. She left home a long time ago and she doesn’t come to our house.

AttemptonJemila

Another daughter of Usman, Jemila said her father had made several attempts to have sex with her. She said her father once woke her up in the middle of the night under the guise of observingablutionbutmadeamovetosleep with her but she refused and reported to her mother who scolded him not to try such again. She said her father was in the habit of caress-ing her breast.

Confession

Usman admitted to the crime of sleeping with herdaughter, Fatima. He, however, saidhehadsex with his daughter only once contrary to the position of her daughter. He blamed the devil for his action towards his daughter and begged the people to forgive him. He claimed he did not know what cameoverhimwhenhecommittedthesexualact with his daughter.

Fatimamother’stestimony

Fatima mother said it is not correct that Usman is not the biological father of the victim. She confirmedthatherdaughterranawayfromhome becauseof thesexualabusebyherfather. Shesaid her husband confessed to her at Police Station in Owo that he had been sleeping with his daughter. Shesaidherhusbandblamedthedevilandthreatened to kill himself if exposed.

Atonement Ritual

An aunt to Fatima, Mrs Mary Diamond, and her husband who accommodated her since she ran away from home exposed the suspect which led to his arrest. He was however granted bail due to the intervention of the family members. They claimed he needed ritual for atonement since he had committed abomination by sleeping with his daughter. According to Mrs Diamond, the suspect attempted suicide immediately after he confessed to the crime. He begged not to be exposed. He was granted bail by the Police for the rites to be performed on him. Her words “He bought all the items for the ritual and they were taken to their villagewithawarning thatthegirlmustneverlive under the same roof with him.” Mrs. Diamond added that her late mother had said that the suspect doubted the paternity of Fatima and other siblings, leading to the rape and abuse of other ‘girl-children’.

Government’s intervention

The State Chairperson of the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Bola Joel, said her organisation in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady had been on the case since the news broke. Joel said Fatima had been moved to the Government House while the matter was being closely monitored. She appreciated the wife of the governor for her prompt intervention, saying her weight would ensure that the matter was not swept under the carpet. The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the case was under investigation. Ikoro said the suspect, who had earlier absconded after being released on bail, had been rearrested and the case was at the State CID in Akure. He assured the people of the state that the case would not be swept under the carpet.

Mrs Akeredolu’s intervention

The office of the wife of the governor took custody of the victim since the incident was reported last Wednesday. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, who led the team, went to Owo, where the incident happened, interacted with the victim, her relatives and the police.

