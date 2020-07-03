Shan George slams people who allow fame get into their head

Veteran actress Shan George has lambast people who think that others cannot do without them.

In a video she shared online, the film star said that her message was directed at people who allow money, fame, power, position of authority, get into their head.

Urging them to change for the better, the screen goddess said that such people cannot be God to anyone. According to the movie star and mother of two, she and others have been rising without such people.

“See eh if e dey be like say without you person nor go make am or without you, that thing wen person wan do he nor go fit do am, make I tell you, you dey waste your time. You nor be God, you nor be person God and you nor go ever be anybody God. God is still God,” the actress said.

She went on to caption the video with a post where she advised those she was referring to ‘receive sense’ and act right.

“For all those who allow money, fame, power, position of authority, get into their head. This message is for u. Recieve sense this new month, Change for d better. U can never be anybody’s God. We have been Rising without u, and we will keep Rising without u. Should I raise d volume? Their Fada .”

