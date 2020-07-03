Arts & Entertainments

Shan George slams people who allow fame get into their head

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Veteran actress Shan George has lambast people who think that others cannot do without them.
In a video she shared online, the film star said that her message was directed at people who allow money, fame, power, position of authority, get into their head.
Urging them to change for the better, the screen goddess said that such people cannot be God to anyone. According to the movie star and mother of two, she and others have been rising without such people.

“See eh if e dey be like say without you person nor go make am or without you, that thing wen person wan do he nor go fit do am, make I tell you, you dey waste your time. You nor be God, you nor be person God and you nor go ever be anybody God. God is still God,” the actress said.

She went on to caption the video with a post where she advised those she was referring to ‘receive sense’ and act right.
“For all those who allow money, fame, power, position of authority, get into their head. This message is for u. Recieve sense this new month, Change for d better. U can never be anybody’s God. We have been Rising without u, and we will keep Rising without u. Should I raise d volume? Their Fada .”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

‘The Men’s Club’ returns for 3rd Season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

‘The Men’s Club’ is returning to screen for its third season and there is an official trailer to whet fans’ appetites. The Men’s Club will formally launch on July 22 with much plenty of fun. Whist they may not necessarily be bringing music, they know how to shake things up. From ‘Broken Hearts’, ‘Shaky Friendships’ […]
Arts & Entertainments

Over new drama series on StarTimes excites movie lovers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Movie lovers across the country can have a huge sign to be excited as TV entertainment provider, StarTimes, has introduced fresh drama series to excite its subscribers with the best TV viewing moments. The new series, Black Money Love and Bridges of Love, air on Novela E Plus.Both are in addition to thrilling series, like […]
Arts & Entertainments

He was a thorough professional – Mr. Latin eulogizes Ogun Majek

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The President of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, a.k.a Mr. Latin, has described the late Ogun Majek has a leading light in the film industry till his death and a thorough professional. The veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, a.k.a Ogun Majek, died on Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: