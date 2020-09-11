Arts & Entertainments

Shan George to give love another chance

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, is obviously a ‘never say never’ person going by how she is usually willing to give love a chance. The film star appears to have found love again and is getting set to walk down the aisle for the fourth time. George took to social media via her Instagram page to share the good news with fans.

The actress shared a lovely photo of her ring and followed it with a lengthy caption about the impending nuptials. The veteran actress said that even though she had been scared and sceptical in the past, this union seemed right and she said yes to her best friend, brother and partner. Shan revealed that her new man is also from Cross River like her and has been her ride or die. She also disclosed that she is set to try love again this last time because it is never too late.

She wrote: “As Scared and Sceptical as I’ve been all this past years, based on unfavourable past experiences, this one seem to be just too right to be afraid of, or to Hide. So I SAID YES!! To my best friend, my brother, partner, business associate, fellow crossrivarian, my ride or die since 1800, my available shoulder to cry on always.

