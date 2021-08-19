Shani boat mishap: Ndume condoles with Emir, bereaved families

The Senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Senator, Mohammed Ali Ndume has commiserated with the people of Shani Local Government Area over the incident of boat mishap that claimed the lives of five persons. Thetragicboataccidentoccurred in river Hawul, Shani Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of five occupants leaving others injured last week. While condoling the Emir of Shani, Alhaji Muhammad Nasir Mailafiya, at his palace in Shani, the headquarters of Shani Local Government Area, Ndume said: “Your Highness, we are here to condole you over the sad incident that lead to death of our people, from here, I will visit the bereaved family too insha Allah.

“Whatever happened is ordained by God, we pray that, God will grant them Janatul fiddaus and their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.” Ndume assured that he will support the victims the mishap, stressing that government will soon build culverts along the river bank to avoid reoccurrence of similar accident. He said he would forward a special request to government to provide solutions in line with the policy of National Inland Water Way and other relief agencies as well as support to farmers who have their farmlands ravaged by flood.

