Shankar charges Nigerians to pursue peace at Culture Festival 2022

Global peace ambassador and founder, Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, emphasised the need for Nigerians to key into the principles of love in order to achieve national unity and harmonious society. He stated this at the Culture Festival 2022 which was held on Sunday 21 August at Eko Hotel & Suites, VI, Lagos.

The Festival opened with awe-inspiring performances from local and international artistes including the Drum Ensemble, Syrian Dancers and the National Troupe. This was followed by a wholesome session of deep meditation led by Shankar.

Following the relaxing session of meditation, Shankar addressed questions fielded by attendees, during which he stressed upon love and meditation as key components of achieving a harmonious society and peace within oneself. “I tell you, deep inside you is a fountain of bliss, a fountain of joy. Deep inside your center core is truth, light, and love.

There is no guilt, and there is no fear. Psychologists have never looked deep enough,” Shankar said on the power of meditation. “When celebration comes from a place of enthusiasm and joy, it can uplift and unite all around us, bringing freedom from our traumatic past and sparking hope for the future. This type of celebration is service. It is sacred. Turn your celebration into a sacred offering for society,” Shankar told attendees.

One of the distinguished guests at the event, former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, in his remarks, urged Nigerians to embrace love and community. “Two words that cannot be separated – Love and Peace. Where there is love, there is peace. Where there is peace, there is love, prosperity, happiness, discipline… If you want to live a good life, you must live a disciplined life and a life of love,” he said.

Other dignitaries who delivered goodwill messages at the festival included the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II); founder Centre for Values in Leadership, Professor Pat Utomi; Director, Art of Living Nigeria, Akshay Jain, amongst others. Kaffy, Lovn, Timi Dakolo, Naomi Mac, Esther Benyeogo, Dare Art Alade, Waje and Brymo delivered memorable performances at the Festival. Themed ‘Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm’, the festival aimed to build a compassionate and harmonious society by bringing the people of Nigeria together in celebration through song, dance, meditation, and dialogue.

The event featured over 3,500 attendees who shared and explored their rich cultural diversity while honouring the underlying spirit that connects us all as one global family.

 

