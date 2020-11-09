Shanty occupants get seven days to vacate Abattoir, Fagba

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) has directed occupiers of all illegal structures/shanties including containerised shops to vacate Fagba and Abattoir area within seven days.

The task force Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who issued the ultimatum, said over 2,500 illegal structures/ shanties, including containerised shops, were served ‘Removal Order’ around the area.

The Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the task force, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement yesterday that some of the illegal shanties were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who burnt and destroyed both public and private properties along that axis during the #EndSARS protest.

He said: “It was an eye-sore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking Indian hemp including underage boys around the area.

“You will recall that as part on-thespot- assessment of extent of destruction of both public and private properties by miscreants and hoodlums during the last protest, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, visited Fagba along Abattoir new Oko-Oba area.”

Taofiq added that residents around Fagba along Abattoir new Oko-Oba area could no longer sleep with their eyes closed due to a series of criminal activities perpetuated by the notorious boys.

However, Egbeyemi, said the Police Commissioner, Odumosu, had directed that immediately after the expiration of the seven-day ‘Removal Order,” any miscreants or hoodlums arrested would be prosecuted.

He added that the task force would not relent in securing a safe environment for citizens within the state.

