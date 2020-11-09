Metro & Crime

Shanty occupants get seven days to vacate Abattoir, Fagba

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) has directed occupiers of all illegal structures/shanties including containerised shops to vacate Fagba and Abattoir area within seven days.

 

The task force Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who issued the ultimatum, said over 2,500 illegal structures/ shanties, including containerised shops, were served ‘Removal Order’ around the area.

 

The Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the task force, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement yesterday that some of the illegal shanties were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who burnt and destroyed both public and private  properties along that axis during the #EndSARS protest.

 

He said: “It was an eye-sore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking Indian hemp including underage boys around the area.

 

“You will recall that as part on-thespot- assessment of extent of destruction of both public and private properties by miscreants and hoodlums during the last protest, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, visited Fagba along Abattoir new Oko-Oba area.”

 

Taofiq added that residents around Fagba along Abattoir new Oko-Oba area could no longer sleep with their eyes closed due to a series of criminal activities perpetuated by the notorious boys.

 

However, Egbeyemi, said the Police Commissioner, Odumosu, had directed that immediately after the expiration of the seven-day ‘Removal Order,” any miscreants or hoodlums arrested would be prosecuted.

 

He added that the task force would not relent in securing a safe environment for citizens within the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Three ‘Yahoo boys’ fleeing police die in auto crash in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo Osogbo, the Osun State capital boiled Tuesday night following the killing of three suspected internal fraudsters by police operatives. New telegraph learnt that, trouble started when the police men gave the alleged fraudsters a hot chase along Oba Adesoji Aderemi East bye pass in a bid to dispossess them of their […]
Metro & Crime

Flooding: Ogun vows to demolish structures obstructing waterways

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has said it will not hesitate to demolish houses and structures obstructing waterways in the state.   The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, who spoke on Sunday during the inspection of areas affected by flooding in Abeokuta, urged people living along river channels to relocate to safer places. A torrential downpour, […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected IPOB youths hoist Biafra flags in Benue community

Posted on Author Reporter

*Residents: We’re living in fear Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Hoodlums believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday allegedly hoisted Biafra flags in Ekele community in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State. New Telegraph learnt that the hoisting of the flags has sent jitters down the spines of residents of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: