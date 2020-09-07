Shapovalov sets Canadian record at US Open

Denis Shapovalov has become the first Canadian man to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals in the Open era.

He booked the last eight ticket early Monday after rallying from a terrible first set tie-break loss to beat David Goffin 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 in New York.

He will next face Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals.

The 20th seed was awarded his fourth round match against Novak Djokovic by default when the world number one hit a line judge with a ball.

It was Shapovalov’s first Grand Slam quarter-final.

The match can lead the way for a Canadian charge into the last eight with compatriots Vasek Pospisil and Felix Auger-Aliassime playing their fourth round clashes later on Monday.

“It’s pretty crazy how far I’ve come,” said Shapovalov, who got “goosebumps” when told of his achievement.

“Today was an extremely tough match. I had to play every single point against him and match his stability, his calmness.”

Goffin made a strong start to the match then ran away with the first set tie-break 7-0 and Shapovalov said he used the time between sets to regroup.

