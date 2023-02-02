Share blue, red line rail links to airport, experts beg Lagos

Wole Shadare

A group of aviation professionals under the aegis of Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRT) has expressed the hope that the newly commissioned Blue and Red Line Rails in Lagos State would share links with the airport terminal building as the experts lamented the lack of connectivity of the Abuja light rail to the Abuja airport.

President, ASRT, Dr. Gabriel Olowo in his welcome address at the first quarter Breakfast Business Meeting (BBM) held on Thursday in Lagos, entitled: “Aviation in Nigeria Beyond 2023 General Elections: Challenges and Prospects”, which had an economist, Prof. Patrick Utomi as guest speaker with invitation to frontline presidential candidates lamented: “The light rail line in Abuja does not connect to the airport terminal building either. Were there no plans before these projects were executed?”

Olowo stated that one could only hope the newly commissioned Blue and Red Line rails in Lagos would share links with the airport terminal buildings.

Nigeria has one of the poorest systems that accessing major airport terminal in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port-Harcourt with no rail system connecting commuters from city centres to the airports, thereby making inter-terminal access very cumbersome for air travelers and users of the aerodromes.

