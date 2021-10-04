nngx
Business

Share reconstruction: NGX lifts suspension on AXA Mansard shares

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has lifted suspension placed on the trading in the shares of AXA Mansard following the completion of the share capital reconstruction.

 

A statement obtained from the NGX weekly report said: “We refer to our market bulletin of 9 September 2021 with reference number: NGXREG/ LRD/MB36/21/09/09, wherein the market was notified that trading in the shares of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc was placed on full suspension effective Thursday, September 9, 2021 as a result of the company’s proposed share capital reconstruction.

 

“Trading License Holders and the investing public are hereby notified that the full suspension placed on trading in the company’s shares was lifted on Monday, September 27, 2021 following the completion of the share capital reconstruction.

“Consequent to the completion of the share reconstruction exercise, AXA Mansard’s entire issued share capital of 36,000,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at 83 Kobo per share was delisted from the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) while the 9,000,000,000 ordinary shares of N2.00 each at N3.32 per share arising from the share capital reconstruction were listed on NGX’s Daily Official List on the same day.

 

“With the completion of the company’s share capital reconstruction, the total issued and fully paid up shares of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has now reduced from 36,000,000,000 ordinary shares  of 50 Kobo each to 9,000,000,000 ordinary shares of N2.00 each.”

 

AXA-Mansard posted a profit after tax of N2.148 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2021 as against N3.191 billion in 2020, representing a drop of 32.68 per cent. Profit before tax was down by 28.15 per cent from N4.401 billion in 2020 to N3.162 billion in 2021.

 

However, the company’s gross written premium grew by 21.73 per cent to N37.181 billion as against N30.543 billion in 2020. Claims expenses stood at N12.300 billion during the period under review, from N10.245 billion in 2020.

 

AXA Mansard recently announced its divestment from its subsidiary, AXA Mansard Pension Limited, after agreeing to sell its stake to Eustacia Limited, a member of the Verod Group.

This is part of the insurance firm’s plan to focus on and grow its insurance businesses  across all parts of the country.

 

This disclosure was made in a notification that was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 8, 2020, by AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and signed by its Company Secretary, Mrs Omowunmi Mabel Adewusi. AXA Mansard Insurance disclosed that Eustacia Limited was selected as the preferred bidder, after the completion of a bid process.

 

AXA Mansard along with the minority shareholder agreed to sell the entire issued ordinary share capital of AXA Mansard Pensions comprising of 60 per cent shareholding (2,067,672,000 shares) held by AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and 40% shareholding (1,378,448,000 shares) held by the minority shareholder.

 

The statement from AXA Mansard Insurance reads: ‘’AXA Mansard Insurance Plc announces the divestment from its subsidiary, AXA Mansard Pensions Limited

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Executive Jets underbelly abuse of ministerial approval

Posted on Author WOLE Shadare writes

  Executive Jets Services saga of flying Naira Marley has exposed how airlines, especially private jet operators, cut corners, ineffectiveness of the system amid COVID-19. WOLE Shadare writes     Abuse of ministerial approvals     The controversy that trailed the movement  of lewd musician, Azzeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, his  lascivious behavior […]
Business

Onyeali-Ikpe advocates financial education, inclusion for children

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Parents have been urged to invest the necessary time and resources in the development of their wards in order to help them be better positioned for opportunities in future.   This charge was given by the Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, at the graduation ceremony of Sunnybrook International School’s Class […]
Business

IMF: Higher interest rates’ll hurt economic recovery

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s steering committee, yesterday, said that the global economy was recovering faster than expected from COVID-19 crisis, but warned that a spike in interest rates could be especially painful for emerging economies. In its communique, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) stressed the importance of accelerating distribution of COVID-19 vaccine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica