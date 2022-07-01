Business

Shareholders applaud CHI over N433.6m dividend payment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Shareholders applaud CHI over N433.6m dividend payment

Shareholders have lavished praises on Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, for its N433.6 million dividend payment in 2021 financial year, which translated to four kobo per share

The underwriting firm had earlier paid N216.8 million interim dividend at two kobo per share and its expected to pay final dividend of N216.8 million amounting to 2 kobo per share as well, thereby, bringing the total dividend payment to N433.6 million.

The dividend payment, the company said, was in a bid to reward its teeming shareholders for their commitment and loyalty to the insurance firm.

Addressing the shareholders at its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos on Tuesday, its Chairman, Obinna Ekezie, disclosed that the company generated an all-time high Gross Premium Written (GPW) of N10.5billion in the year under review as against N9.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020, translating to 7.4 percentage growth.

The profit before tax (PBT), he said, grew significantly by 26 per cent from N772.6 million in 2020 to N971.7million in 2021 while profit after tax (PAT) grew by 17 per cent from N678 million in 2020 to N790.6million in 2021.

The insurer, he stated, created additional value during the year by growing the Group’s total assets from N14.3billion in 2020 to N15.7billion in 2021, a growth rate of approximately 10 per cent.

“Also, despite the prevailing economic environment, investment income grew from N940million to N1.2billion in 2021. The financial year under review was again another success story by your company, despite the persisting challenges in the operating environment,” he said.

Similarly, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Eddie Efekoha, while reacting to a question from the Chairman Emeritus, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) Sir. Sunny Nwosu, on the plan of the company towards recapitalisation, noted that, CHI is duly and well capitalised to meet future capitalisation buoyed by the definition of new Share Capital in the latest Finance Act, which translates to Shareholders funds.

“We are financially positioned to meet recapitalisation requirement, even though, the issue is currently inconclusive amidst legal issues surrounding it. However, the good news for the company is that, the share capital has now be redefined as shareholders fund which is a major step for your company,” he pointed out.

He applauded the shareholders, policyholders, brokers, staff and management as well as other stakeholders for their positive interest in the company, promising that, CHI will continue to serve its stakeholders with upmost sincerity.

At the meeting, the shareholders approved the reappointment of Shuaibu Abubakar Idris as an independent non-executive director of the company as well as approved the final dividend payment of N216.8 million, among others.

Sir. Nwosu applauded the company got its consistent growth and dividend payout at a time most insurance firms are not paying dividends to shareholders.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NAICOM to begin annual ranking of insurance companies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) says it will commence the ranking and rating of insurance companies in line with the number of claims received and settled on an annual basis.   The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, said this at the 2022 retreat for financial correspondents in Uyo on Saturday. Thomas said the Commission […]
Business

Recapitalisation: Linkage Assurance meets NAICOM’s 50% threshold

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Linkage Assurance Plc said it had met the N5 billion minimum capital requirements as mandated in the segmented recapitalisation exercise of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Addressing the insurance journalists during a training programme in Lagos, the Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Daniel Braie, who was represented by the firm’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), […]
Business

FG set to implement NATIP to mitigate hunger

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Federal Government has restated its commitment towards driving policies and actions that would bolster Nigeria’s agricultural productivity, amid concerns of the risk of severe hunger. This was disclosed during the 44th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Agriculture and Rural Development (NCARD) in Abuja with the theme “Nigeria’s Agriculture and Food Security in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica