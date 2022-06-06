Business

Shareholders approve GSK Nigeria’s 45k dividend payout

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Shareholders of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc have approved a 45kobo dividend payout to shareholders, an increase of 11.11 per cent from the 40 kobo dividend declared in 2020 financial year.

 

The declaration follows an impressive 5.42per cent growth in revenue of N22.445 billion amidst a very challenging operating environment compared to N21.30 billion recorded in 2020.

 

According to the financial statement of the company, profit after tax for the year under review grew by 5.88per cent to N658.81 million from N622.23 million in 2020. The shareholders also appreciated the leading researchbased pharmaceutical, and healthcare company growth in the year under review and reaffirmed their belief in the leadership to grow the business into the next year.

 

Speaking at the AGM, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at GlaxoSmith- Kline Consumer Nigeria, Mr Edmund Onuzo, thanked the shareholders for their support throughout the year and promised that the Board and  Management will continue to explore opportunities for the growth, profitability and sustainability of the company.

 

Onuzo commended the Nigerian government’s efforts to achieve economic stability in the system and stated that the country will remain on the path of growth and development if the several economic reforms of the government are diligently implemented.

 

“It is encouraging to note that the Nigerian government is constantly adopting different mechanisms to diversify the Nigerian economy from the single-minded posture that largely depends on oil revenue for foreign exchange.

“Whilst we appreciate the efforts of the Government, it is important to enjoin them to maintain the focus on improving the operating environment with more policies aimed at providing a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” he said. Regarding the company’s social support activities particularly during the Covid-19, Onuzo said GSK’s special purpose is to improve the quality of human life by helping people do more, feel better and live longer.

 

“In 2021, through GSK’s partnership with Save the Children International (SCI) (INSPIRING project) GSK donated medical equipment, instruments, and consumables worth over N100 million to 30 health facilities in Lagos and Jigawa States in Nigeria.

 

“Additionally, we made a direct donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and Medical Guild, Lagos to provide much-needed protection to our frontline health workers,” Onuzo explained.

 

In his remarks, the Managing Director of GlaxoSmith- Kline Consumer, Mr Kunle Oyelana said the achievement in the year under review is reflective of a collaborative effort from all key stakeholders of the healthcare delivery subsector.

 

According to Oyelana, GSK is committed to remaining Nigeria’s leading healthcare company, with its pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products allowing Nigerians to do more, feel better, and live longer.

 

 

“We are pleased with the results for 2021, it spoke to our dedication and partnership with stakeholders in ensuring growth in the business and the resilient spirit of the GSK team. We will continue to evolve to ensure sustained growth in our business operations bordered around our three business areas of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Unbridled multiple designations amid discordant tunes

Posted on Author writes WOLE SHADARE

The effect of multiple designations is almost discordant, but also riveting in the face of at-risk domestic airlines, writes WOLE SHADARE   Sustainable aviation industry An active and sustainable local aviation industry has strategic importance that goes beyond mere commercial and business objectives. It is a matter of national interest and security.   So far, […]
Business

MTN Nigeria to quote additional CP on FMDQ

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In keeping to its commitment of providing a reliable and credible platform to support capital formation, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited yesterday announced the approval and admission for quotation of the MTN Nigeria Communications Plc’s N19.77 billion Series 3 and N53.74 billion Series 4 Commercial Papers under its N200.00 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme on its […]
Business

FMBN employs CEO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria has appointed Mr. Kabir Adeniyi Yagboyaju as acting managing director/ chief executive officer. A statement by the bank said that Yagboyaju’s emergence followed the expiration of the five-year tenure of the Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.   Yagboyaju obtained a degree in economics and Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica