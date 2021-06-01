Business

Shareholders approve Total’s transformation to TotalEnergies

Shareholders of oil supermajor, Total, have, at an Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, approved almost unanimously, the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies.

 

This, a resolution passed at the Paris meeting showed, is, thereby anchoring TotalEnergies strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.

 

In tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies is adopting a new visual identity. The company, according to statistics, has 105,000 employees that are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible.

Active in over 130 countries, TotalEnergies says its 105,000 employeed are to keep putting sustainable development in all dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

 

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

 

“On May 28, 2021 in Paris, during an Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, shareholders approved almost unanimously, the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.

 

In tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies is adopting a new visual identity;” a document released after the Paris meeting showed.

