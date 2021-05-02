Shareholders commend Fidelity Bank on performance, dividend payout

Shareholders of Fidelity Bank Plc have commended its board of directors, management and staff for recording impressive result and declaring dividend for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The shareholders gave the commendation at the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank held in Lagos, April 30, 2021. They also unanimously endorsed the payment of a cash dividend of 22 kobo per share to all shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on April 16, 2021.

This translates to a dividend yield of 9.2per cent, making it the 4th most rewarding Bank to investors in the Nigerian Capital Market. In compliance with the guidelines of the Corporate Affairs Commission’s (CAC), the meeting was held by proxy and had in attendance very few shareholders because of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Shareholders, who spoke at the event, praised the Board of Directors and the management team for the 38.7 per cent increase in total customer deposits, which rose from N1.225 trillion in 2019FY to N1.699 trillion last year and was driven by strong double-digit growth in both local and foreign currency deposits.

The shareholders expressed their continued confidence in the Bank for its 2020 performance, which saw a 50.9 per cent increase in core operating profit to N44.9 billion. The bank’s share price also rallied 22.9 per cent, outperforming the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Index, which only gained 10.1 per cent. Speaking at the meeting, Dr Farouk Umar,

President, Association for the Advancement of the Rights of Nigeria Shareholders, commended the bank for posting encouraging performance in 2020 despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also speaking, Mrs Bisi Bakare, National Coordinator, Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, commended the bank for declaring dividends in spite of unfriendly economic environment and the COVID- 19 pandemic challenges.

Bakare, who welcomed Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe and Mr. Chike- Obi, urged them to sustain the growth and ensure higher dividend in the years ahead. Addressing the shareholders, Mustapha Chike-Obi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fidelity Bank, reassured them that the board and management of the bank would maintain the high corporate governance standards synonymous with Fidelity Bank and also ensure the bank continued in its growth trajectory in the years ahead.

Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Fidelity Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) echoed the Chairman’s sentiments, stating that the bank’s financial performance for the period reflected the resilience of its business model in a challenging operating environment.

Ikpe revealed that local currency deposits grew by 49.6 per cent to N1.400 trillion and constitutes 82.5 per cent of total customer deposits while foreign currency deposits grew by 3.3 per cent to N298.2 billion and now accounts for 17.5 per cent of total deposits.

