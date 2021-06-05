Shareholders earn N173bn from Seplat, Total stocks in five months

Shareholders of two oil and gas companies quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market recorded a gain of about N173.211 billion in the last five months of the year 2021 following positive market sentiment on the stocks as COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world.

The market sentiment for the segment, which comprises two energy firms-Seplat Petroleum Plc and Total Oil Plc, have remained resilient in the face of the pandemic.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the firms recorded a gain of N173.211 billion or 61.66 per cent to close at N454.079 billion in market capitalisation on May 31, as against opening figure of N280.868 billion at the beginning of trading on January 2.

Further checks revealed that Seplat recorded the highest gain of N168.118 billion or 71.01 per cent to close at N404.849 billion from the opening figure of N236.731 billion on January 2.

Total Oil Plc on the other hand, gained N5.093 billion or 11.53 per cent to close at N49.230 billion in May 31, 2021 in contrast to N44.137 billion at the beginning of the year. Market watchers believe the investors are taking position on oil and gas stocks ease of lock down, which has increased spending on transportation.

Speaking on the outlook for the rest of the sector, David Adonri, Managing Director/ CEO, Highcap Securities Limited said: “If the results and dividends announced by major companies are impressive, and if the rally in crude oil price is sustained, and if yield on debt does not go higher, demand for equities may increase and stem the tide of decline.”

Ayodeji Ebo, Senior Economist/ Head, Research & Strategy, Greenwich Merchant Bank, said: “Rising fixed income yields will continue to suppress the performance of the equities market.

However, influx of impressive financial performance and corporate actions will reduce the impact. “Investors will cherry pick stocks with good fundamentals. However, as full year corporate actions releases wind down, we expect the equities market to dip presenting new entry opportunities.”

