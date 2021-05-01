News

Shareholders flay CBN on sack of FBNH directors

Author Chris Ugwu

…say action capable of creating run on bank’s shares

National Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PSAN), Mr. Boniface Okezie, has said the decision of the CBN to sack all the directors of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Limited and First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Plc. was totally hasty and wrong. Okezie, who stated this in a chat with Saturday Telegraph, said: “For me, the sack is a hasty decision and without due process.

“If the board takes decision and communicates such to the CBN, what the regulator would have done is to reject the resolution of the bank and ask them to rescind the decision before further action is taken instead of coming out like military to dissolve the board. “If the man did well, there wouldn’t have been any need for his removal; it is the board that runs the bank not the CBN.”

Okezie noted that the decision of the CBN can create a run on the bank’s shares. “We have not come out from the negative impact of the previous wrong regulation have on the shareholders. “Investors have lost trillion of naira due to harsh decision taken by CBN on some banks. “The CBN approach is totally wrong and unacceptable; they should learn to follow due process. “They should first look for good policies that will take care of inflation and forex challenges instead of compounding issues for shareholders,” Okezie said.

Our Reporters

