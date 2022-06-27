News

Shareholders laud CHI over N433.6m dividend payment

Posted on

Shareholders have lavished praises on Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, for its N433.6 million dividend payment in 2021 financial year, which translated to four kobo per share

 

The underwriting firm had earlier paid N216.8 million interim dividend at two kobo per share and its expected to pay final dividend of N216.8 million amounting to two kobo per share as well, thereby bringing the total dividend payment to N433.6 million.

 

The dividend payment, the company said, was in a bid to reward its teeming shareholders for their commitment and loyalty to the insurance firm.

Addressing the shareholders at its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos on Tuesday, its Chairman, Obinna Ekezie, disclosed that the company generated an all-time high Gross Premium Written (GPW) of N10.5 billion in the year under review as against N9.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020, translating to 7.4 percentage growth.

 

The profit before tax (PBT), he said, grew significantly by 26 per cent from N772.6 million in 2020 to N971.7 million in 2021 while profit after tax (PAT) grew by 17 per cent from N678 million in 2020 to N790.6 million in 2021.

 

The insurer, he stated, created additional value during the year by growing the Group’s total assets from N14.3 billion in 2020 to N15.7 billion in 2021, a growth rate of approximately 10 per cent.

 

