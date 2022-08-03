Shareholders laud Cornerstone Insurance’s job creation initiative

The initiative by frontline insurance firm, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, to create fresh jobs and also retain its workforce in the face of economic crisis has been commended by shareholders of the company. They expressed their feelings during the company’s Annual General Meeting held in Lagos recently. While calling on underwriting companies to invest more in the educational sector to drive quality of learning among Nigerians, the shareholders expressed their satisfaction with Cornerstone Insurance Plc, for sustaining a gross premium income (GPI) of N20.9 billion and prompt payment of dividend. The President of the Nigerian Shareholders’ Solidarity Association (NSSA), Timothy Adesiyan, applauded the firm for its outstanding financial performance despite the economic challenges in the country. The Chairman of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Dr. Anthony Omojola, expressed appreciation to the firm for the dividend payout at a time most companies are not thinking of shareholders’ welfare. On his part, Chairman, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Segun Adebanji, urged shareholders and management of the firm to sustain the growth trajectory, saying that the business environment currently is tough. Commenting on the results, the Group Managing Director, Ganiyu Musa, said the firm’s performance in 2021 was as a result of strict adherence to a well-laid out long-term growth strategy based on sound business principles and core values.

