Shareholders laud Cornerstone Insurance’s job creation initiative

The initiative by frontline insurance firm, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, to create fresh jobs and also retain its workforce in the face of economic crisis has been commended by shareholders of the company. They expressed their feelings during the company’s Annual General Meeting held in Lagos recently. While calling on underwriting companies to invest more in the educational sector to drive quality of learning among Nigerians, the shareholders expressed their satisfaction with Cornerstone Insurance Plc, for sustaining a gross premium income (GPI) of N20.9 billion and prompt payment of dividend. The President of the Nigerian Shareholders’ Solidarity Association (NSSA), Timothy Adesiyan, applauded the firm for its outstanding financial performance despite the economic challenges in the country. The Chairman of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Dr. Anthony Omojola, expressed appreciation to the firm for the dividend payout at a time most companies are not thinking of shareholders’ welfare. On his part, Chairman, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Segun Adebanji, urged shareholders and management of the firm to sustain the growth trajectory, saying that the business environment currently is tough. Commenting on the results, the Group Managing Director, Ganiyu Musa, said the firm’s performance in 2021 was as a result of strict adherence to a well-laid out long-term growth strategy based on sound business principles and core values.
Reviving Nigeria’s comatose commodity exchange
After 20 years in dormancy, strategic intervention in the operation of the National Commodity Exchange (NCX) has breathed life into the hitherto ‘dead’ trading facility, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports The importance of functional and supportive commodity exchange to agriculture can’t be divorced. Like twins, agriculture and commodity exchange complement each other. For a nation that prides […]
Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores
After months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy, Black Friday is offering a small beacon of hope. In normal times, Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions of shoppers eager to get started on their holiday spending. But these are not normal times: The economy is tanking […]
How we closed fantastic deals despite pandemic –Popoola
Olawale Popoola is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HighBridge Homes Limited, one of the foremost players in Nigeria’s real industry. He explains how good track record helped his firm blossom despite pandemic pains and more, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU Could you introduce yourself and your organisation? My […]
