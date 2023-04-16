Shareholders laud Custodian Investment Plc’s performance, dividend payout

Shareholders have commended the board of directors and management of Custodian Investment Plc for sustaining the company’s good performance and payment of dividends on a yearly basis. Matthew Akinlade, President of Noble Shareholders Association of Nigeria, who led other shareholders to give the commendation at the 28th Annual General Meeting of the company in Lagos over the weekend, described Custodian Investment as an investor’s delight, adding that the board and management should keep up the good performance. Akinlade also commended the board and management for turning around the fortunes of UPDC Plc, a subsidiary of the company acquired with 51 per cent equity stake in 2020.

The company’s revenue grew from N825 million in 2021 to N5.9 billion in 2022 while its profit before and after tax ended the year at N329 and N199 million respectively. Also commenting on the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts of the company, Mr. Adebayo Adeleke, remarked: “This is an investment to hold. Any investor that does not have Custodian Investment’s equity in his investment basket is a kindergarten investor.” Adeleke also echoed the view expressed by another shareholder that the board should consider having representation of minority shareholders on the board of the company or its subsidiaries.

Addressing shareholders at the meeting, Mrs. Omobola Johnson, Chairman of the Board of Directors, noted: “Notwithstanding the economic headwind faced during the year, our company was able to report decent financial performance across the group. “We reported total revenue of N103.08 billion, representing 20 per cent year on year growth. Profit before tax for the year was N13.7 billion, an increase of 12 per cent when compared with N12.32 billion achieved in 2021. Profit after tax grew by 11 per cent to N11.17 billion.” The Chairman also remarked that on the statement of financial position, the group achieved growth of 16 per cent in total assets worth N213.20 billion while equity attributable to owners of the parent company also appreciated by 15 per cent to close the year at N63.18 billion.

Johnson said, in line with the company’s commitment to deliver strong and sustainable returns to shareholders, the board approved a total dividend of 65 kobo per share – interim dividend of 10 kobo per share and final dividend of 55 kobo – in respect of the result of the 2022 financial year, subject to appropriate withholding tax.