Business

Shareholders laud Custodian Investment’s improved performance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chairman of Custodian Investment Plc, Dr. Omobola Johnson said that despite economic conditions that characterised the 2021 financial year, the company successfully grew its revenue by 14 per cent for the year ended December 31, 2021.

 

The chairman stated this while addressing shareholders at the 27th yearly general meeting of the company in Lagos over the weekend. She stated that the gross revenue grew from N75.06 billion in 2020 to N85.74 billion in 2021.

According to her, the total asset base of the company rose to N184.47 billion during the year under review, indicating a five percent increase from the previous year.

The chairman also remarked that equity attributable to owners of the parent company grew by 16 percent to close the year at N55.12 billion from N47.65 billion in 2020.

She assured shareholders that the company will continue to adopt strategies that will ensure steady returns on investment to them. Analysing the financial performance of the company during the year under review, shareholders of the company lauded the board and management for a successful year despite the turbulent economic conditions under which the company operated in 2021.

The President of Nigeria Shareholders Solidarity Association (NSSA), Mr. Matthew Akinlade, expressed the hope that the company would continue to grow bigger and bigger in the future. Mr. Adebayo Adeleke, who also commended the company’s financial performance, remarked that since 2008, Custodian Investment Plc had never failed to pay interim dividend.

He noted that since 2008, the company had paid a gross dividend of N20.742 billion to shareholders. Adeleke also commended the company for its consistent growth and asked the board to consider the idea of democratizing the directorship of the company and ensure diversity of electable directors in a bid to accommodate minority shareholders in the boards of subsidiary companies.

 

Dr. Anthony Omojola, the incumbent National Coordinator of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), also commended the sterling performance of the company and hoped it would be sustained.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

My journey into Blockchain market – Blord

Posted on Author Reporter

  A pacesetter in the Blockchain market in Nigeria, Linus Williams Ifejika, also known as Blord, has disclosed how love for exploring new territories led him into the market which is today has turned a profit-making enterprise. This is even as he bared his mind on his investment in the digital economy following windows thrown […]
Business

Oil marketers advocate post-deregulation dialogue

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, has called for a national discourse among all stakeholders including government, labour, civil society organisations, the organised private sector and operators.   The dialogue, they said, is not on the merits or demerits of petrol subsidy removal but on the initiatives that can be taken to ease the […]
Business

Insecurity: Farmers rue billions of naira losses, seek bailout

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to deal with bandits across the country in order to ensure uninterrupted access to farms by farmers, Nigerian farmers under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) are seeking bailout from government as compensation for the billions of naira lost to insecurity. National President of All farmers Association […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica