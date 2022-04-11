Shareholders laud Custodian Investment’s improved performance

The Chairman of Custodian Investment Plc, Dr. Omobola Johnson said that despite economic conditions that characterised the 2021 financial year, the company successfully grew its revenue by 14 per cent for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The chairman stated this while addressing shareholders at the 27th yearly general meeting of the company in Lagos over the weekend. She stated that the gross revenue grew from N75.06 billion in 2020 to N85.74 billion in 2021.

According to her, the total asset base of the company rose to N184.47 billion during the year under review, indicating a five percent increase from the previous year.

The chairman also remarked that equity attributable to owners of the parent company grew by 16 percent to close the year at N55.12 billion from N47.65 billion in 2020.

She assured shareholders that the company will continue to adopt strategies that will ensure steady returns on investment to them. Analysing the financial performance of the company during the year under review, shareholders of the company lauded the board and management for a successful year despite the turbulent economic conditions under which the company operated in 2021.

The President of Nigeria Shareholders Solidarity Association (NSSA), Mr. Matthew Akinlade, expressed the hope that the company would continue to grow bigger and bigger in the future. Mr. Adebayo Adeleke, who also commended the company’s financial performance, remarked that since 2008, Custodian Investment Plc had never failed to pay interim dividend.

He noted that since 2008, the company had paid a gross dividend of N20.742 billion to shareholders. Adeleke also commended the company for its consistent growth and asked the board to consider the idea of democratizing the directorship of the company and ensure diversity of electable directors in a bid to accommodate minority shareholders in the boards of subsidiary companies.

Dr. Anthony Omojola, the incumbent National Coordinator of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), also commended the sterling performance of the company and hoped it would be sustained.

