Shareholders laud UBA’s dividend yield

United Bank of Africa (UBA) yesterday paid its shareholders total dividend of N1.00 for 2021 operations. Announcing the bank’s financial performance in 2021 fiscal year at its 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja, the Board Chairman, Tony Elumelu, said the bank recorded 20.3 per cent increase in profit before tax to N153.1 billion from N127.3 billion at the end of the 2020 financial year. Similarly, profit after tax rose grew by 8.7 per cent to N118.7 billion in 2021, compared to N109.2 billion recorded the previous year. As a result, the bank proposed a final dividend of 80 kobo for every ordinary share of 50 kobo for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, bringing the total dividend for the year to N1.00 as the bank had earlier paid an interim dividend of 20kobo.

UBA Chairman assured shareholders and investors of the bank’s unwavering commitment to sustain its current growth trajectory, noting that efforts were on for business diversification across Africa and beyond to yield good returns. Elumelu said strategic investment decisions over the past few years translated to huge returns for its investors, despite the challenging business environment witnessed in the last two years.

“I am proud of how as a group, we have been able to further consolidate on the new capabilities we have built, novel customer solutions we have deployed, efficiency gains recorded and the growth prospects we have leveraged from a recovering world. “These were the building blocks for the very strong financial performance and the growth delivered by your group in 2021, further confirming the wisdom of the investments we made and the strategy we have pursued, to ensure the diversification and sustainability of our business model,” he said. Whilst expressing his delight to shareholders and customers, who have stood with UBA for almost eight decades, Elumelu remained confident of the bank’s capacity to sustain this momentum, especially as economic activities recover from the impact of Covid -19.

“Our goal is to continue to build strong brand loyalty with our customers and create additional value for our shareholders, whose underlying support has positioned UBA for continued growth,” the Chairman noted. UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Uzoka, who went into details about the improved performance of the bank’s subsidiaries in the financial year under consideration, said: “We are happy that the global community recognises the role our group is playing in the transformation of the African economic landscape through innovative and customer focused banking services.” He pointed out that the bank’s business in the United Kingdom had specifically witnessed remarkable expansion, adding that “as from July 2021, UBA UK started making profit, and even to date, they are still doing well, and the same can be said for many of our African subsidiaries. The truth is that we are driven by the opportunities and potential in each of the geographies that we invested in, and we are happy with what we have achieved so far.” Shareholders, Sir Sunny Nwosu, Alhaji Farouk Umar, Mr. Nonah Awoh, Mr. Patrick Ajuda, Mrs. Bisi Bakare and Chief Timothy Adesiyan, who spoke at the meeting, were unanimous in their commendation of the board and management of UBA for the impressive financials which have translated to higher dividends for shareholders.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...