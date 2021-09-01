Shareholders reinforce confidence in Oando mgt

Business

Shareholders in Oando Plc yesterday at 42nd Annual General Meeting held in Lagos reinforced confidence in the company’s management. It is the company’s firstever AGM, which came in the wake of an out-of-court settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that, hitherto, suspended the company’s AGM in 2019. In line with COVID restrictions on large gatherings, shareholders were represented by proxies of their various associations at the AGM.

Leaders of the various shareholders and proxies, including Patrick Ajudua, Alhaji Kabiru Tambari and Boniface Okezie, were united in their support for the company and applauded the management team for resolving its dispute with the regulator, thereby enabling them gain oversight into the company’s activities. They further encouraged management to keep up the good work and focus on creating value for shareholders.

The Board of Directors of the company was authorised by the shareholders to negotiate, take all such actions and enter into all such transactions, agreements and appropriate settlements with the Securities and Exchange Commission in relation to the investigations, findings, dispute and settlement arising from and relating to petitions brought by Ansbury Inc. (an investor in Ocean and Oil Development Partners Limited (OODP) and Alhaji Dahiru Mangal (together the Petitioners), against the company and certain of its directors, and to likewise do all things necessary to settle all disputes between the company, the said directors and the petitioners and to ratify and confirm all actions hitherto taken by the management of the company towards resolving the said disputes. Speaking at the AGM, Ajudua said: “I thank the management of Oando for remaining resilient during the trying period. They worked tirelessly to see us through these issues.

It is in light of this that we, the shareholders, are delighted and supportive of the management.” All resolutions passed at the AGM were approved, including the re-appointment of Ernst and Young as auditors, the directors were authorised to fix the auditors remuneration; election of Dr. Ainojie Irune to the Board of Directors; re-election of HRM M.A. Gbadebo (CFR), Mr. Olufemi Adeyemo and Mr. Tanimu Yakubu as Directors; election of audit committee members, and approval of the remuneration of non- Executive Directors. Another shareholder, Tambari, said: “Today is a historical day for us shareholders. I thank the management and board of the company and I congratulate my fellow shareholders for this achievement.

