Business

Shares rest after “awesome” month, China factories speed up

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Brent crude falls to $47.66

World shares paused to assess a record-busting month on Monday as the prospect of a vaccine-driven economic recovery next year and yet more free money from central banks eclipsed immediate concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Helping sentiment was a survey showing factory activity in China handily beat forecasts in November, and the country’s central bank surprised with a helping of cheap loans. That left blue chips up 1.3% on the day and 7.4% for the month.
The rush to risk has also benefited oil and industrial commodities while undermining the safe-haven dollar and gold, reports Reuters.
“November looks set to be an awesome month for equity investors with Europe leading the charge at a country/regional level,” said NAB analyst Rodrigo Catril.
Many European bourses are boasting their best month ever with France up 21% and Italy almost 26%. The MSCI measure of world stocks is up 13% for November so far, while the S&P 500 has climbed 11% to all-time peaks.
Early Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4%, to be up almost 11% for the month in its best performance since late 2011.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 eased 0.4%, but was still 15.4% higher on the month for the largest rise since 1994.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.4%, and EUROSTOXX 50 futures 0.6%.
“Markets are overbought and at risk of a short term pause,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.
“However, we are now in a seasonally strong time of year and investors are yet to fully discount the potential for a very strong recovery next year in growth and profits as stimulus combines with vaccines.”
Cyclical recovery shares including resources, industrials and financials were likely to be relative outperformers, he added.
The surge in stocks has put some competitive pressure on safe-haven bonds but much of that has been cushioned by expectations of more asset buying by central banks.
Sweden’s Riksbank surprised last week by expanding its bond purchase program and the European Central Bank is likely to follow in December.
DOLLAR IN DECLINE
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to Congress on Tuesday amid speculation of further policy action at its next meeting in mid-December.
As a result U.S. 10-year yields are ending the month almost exactly where they started at 0.84%, a solid performance given the exuberance in equities.
The U.S. dollar has not been as lucky.
“The idea that a potential Treasury Secretary (Janet) Yellen and Fed chair Powell could work more closely to shape and coordinate super easy monetary policy and massive fiscal stimulus that could drive a rapid post pandemic recovery saw the dollar under pressure,” said Robert Rennie, head of financial market strategy at Westpac.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was pinned at 91.771 having shed 2.4% for the month to lows last seen in mid-2018.
The euro has caught a tailwind from the relative outperformance of European stocks and climbed 2.7% for the month so far to reach $1.1967. A break of the September peak at $1.2011 would open the way to a 2018 top at $1.2555.
The dollar has even declined against the Japanese yen, a safe-haven of its own, losing 0.7% in November to reach 103.89 yen, though it remains well above key support at 103.16.
Sterling stood at $1.3334, having climbed steadily this month to its highest since September, as investors wagered a Brexit deal would be brokered even as the deadline for talks loomed ever larger.
One major casualty of the rush to risk has been gold, which was near a five-month trough at $1,771 an ounce having shed 5.6% so far in November.
Oil, in contrast, has benefited from the prospect of a demand revival should the vaccines allow travel and transport to resume next year.
Some profit-taking set in early Monday ahead of an OPEC+ meeting to decide whether the producers’ group will extend large output cuts. Brent crude futures fell 52 cents to $47.66, while U.S. crude eased 60 cents to $44.93 a barrel.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

BUA Cement pays N1.75 kobo to shareholders

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Chairman of BUA cement plc, Alhaji Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu said plans have been finalised for the flag off of additional 3 million metric tons capacity, third line of BUA cement Sokoto early next year . The coming on stream of new line at BUA cement Sokoto will bridge demand gap in addition to […]
Business

Oando joins network of companies for multilateralism

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Oando Plc has endorsed and celebrated the United Nations’ (UN) 75th anniversary by joining over 1,250 business leaders from more than 100 countries, to pledge support for the UN and inclusive multilateralism statement for renewed global cooperation. Oando, which was the only indigenous Nigerian oil and gas company along with signatories to the statement including […]
Business

Telecoms: Danbatta’s confirmation raises hope for sustained growth

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Senate, last week, confirmed the reappointment of the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) after a thorough screening. Stakeholders are, therefore, optimistic that this continuity at the regulatory agency would help the industry sustain its growth trajectory. SAMSON AKINTARO reports With last week’s official confirmation by the upper chamber of the country’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: