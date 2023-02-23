News Top Stories

Sharia Council Of Ulama: Atiku’s belief in Muslim/Christian candidacy endeared us to him

Muhammad Kabir Kano The Shari’a Council of Ulama rose from a brainstorming meeting in Kano yesterday, agreeing to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for his belief in the unification of Nigeria as a circular country. The Shari’a Council of Ullama’s surprisingly foregone a Muslim/Muslim ticket, because to them, believing  in that arrangement, would amount to a betrayal of Nigeria’s circular set up which allows for both Muslims and Christians to be together under one nation. Speaking, the State Chairman of the Shari’a Council of Ullama’s, Sheikh Adam Koki, said they took a critical look at all the candidates and their projections and  accepted to go for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Sheikh Adam Koki said: “Another reason that allows us to agree for the PDP is because Atiku Abubakar has been a Vice President of Nigeria and this position is what remains for him to fulfil his long term desires of a better nation.” He said amongst them are members from different parties including APC, NNPP and many other parties with some businessmen, so it is not even about political parties platforms. Abba Koki hinted that if truly Nigeria is to be saved from the brink of religious problems at this critical time of our nationhood, Muslims/ Muslims tickets is not the answer.

 

