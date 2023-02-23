Sharia Council Of Ulama: Atiku’s belief in Muslim/Christian candidacy endeared us to him

Muhammad Kabir Kano The Shari’a Council of Ulama rose from a brainstorming meeting in Kano yesterday, agreeing to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for his belief in the unification of Nigeria as a circular country. The Shari’a Council of Ullama’s surprisingly foregone a Muslim/Muslim ticket, because to them, believing in that arrangement, would amount to a betrayal of Nigeria’s circular set up which allows for both Muslims and Christians to be together under one nation. Speaking, the State Chairman of the Shari’a Council of Ullama’s, Sheikh Adam Koki, said they took a critical look at all the candidates and their projections and accepted to go for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Sheikh Adam Koki said: “Another reason that allows us to agree for the PDP is because Atiku Abubakar has been a Vice President of Nigeria and this position is what remains for him to fulfil his long term desires of a better nation.” He said amongst them are members from different parties including APC, NNPP and many other parties with some businessmen, so it is not even about political parties platforms. Abba Koki hinted that if truly Nigeria is to be saved from the brink of religious problems at this critical time of our nationhood, Muslims/ Muslims tickets is not the answer.
Related Articles
Nasarawa Assembly orders suspension of director
The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology, has recommended the suspension of the Director, Salaries Bureau, Sulley Daheer, and other staff of the bureau with immediate effect pending the outcome of the probe into the illegal employment of 38 secondary school teachers. Chairman of the committee, Daniel Ogazi, announced […]
Wike, Fintiri reconcile Ortom, Muhammed in Port Harcourt
The sour relationship between the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has been amicably resolved following the intervention of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmed Fintiri. They two governors reconciled yesterday at the personal residence of Wike at Rumuepirikom, Port Harcourt. Briefing journalists […]
NNPC, Tecnimont sign $1.5bn contract for PH Refinery rehabilitation
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a $1.5 billion contract with Italian firm, Tecnimont SpA, for the complete rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery. The contract was signed despite criticisms trailing the Federal Executive Council (FEC’s) decision to approve the sum for the rehabilitation of the refinery with capacity to produce 210,000 barrels […]
